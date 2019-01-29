FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Court-martial proceedings began Monday against Maj. Jason Sartori, a 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) officer who faces six counts of assault and two counts of violating a catchall provision of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

When contacted last week, Maj. Beth Riordan, director of public affairs at the 1st Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg — under which the 7th Group operates — would not comment specifically on the allegations against Sartori.

But on Friday she was able to release the "charge sheet" in Sartori's case. The names of the victim or victims of Sartori's alleged assaults were redacted, but the document does reveal that in August 2015, Sartori strangled a woman "with his hands, with a means likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm ... ."

The charge sheet outlines a similar set of allegations for four days in April 2016. In one of those instances, Sartori is accused of "retrieving a loaded firearm from a drawer, chambering a cartridge and brandishing it in the presence of (name redacted)."

In another April incident, Sartori is alleged, as in the August 2015 incidents, to have strangled a woman again in addition to pushing someone and grabbing someone by the wrists.

In addition to those offenses, charged under UCMJ Article 128, Sartori is charged with two violations of Article 134. That article covers offenses that, among other things, harm “good order and discipline ... .” In all, Article 134 covers more than 50 offenses, the most serious of which can be punished with jail time.

Sartori's court-martial proceedings are scheduled to proceed through Wednesday, according to the Fort Bragg court docket.