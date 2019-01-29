OKALOOSA COUNTY — After failing to turn herself in by midnight Monday, deputies arrested the final Okaloosa County School District employee in connection with child abuse investigations

Margaret Wolthers, a special education teacher at Silver Sands School, was picked up by sheriff's deputies about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Wolthers, the wife of a sheriff's deputy, is one of three Silver Sands employees facing first-degree felony charges for aggravated child abuse. According to their arrest reports, the three women "intentionally and maliciously" punished autistic children in their care by blowing whistles in their ears or locking them in a dark bathroom.

Teachers aides Diana LaCroix and Carolyn Madison turned themselves in before the midnight deadline. Bill Bishop, chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County, said Wolthers will not face additional charges for failing to turn herself in.

In a separate case, Shalimar Elementary School guidance counselor Sharen Burt was charged for failing to report child abuse. According to her arrest report, Burt did not call the state Department of Children and Families' child abuse hotline after being notified of sexual abuse allegations made by a 5-year-old student. She also turned herself in by midnight Monday.

Sheriff Larry Ashley and School Superintendent Marcus Chambers announced the arrests at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Ashley said the crimes the Silver Sands teacher and aides are accused of were committed between September and November 2018 and targeted three children, two age 8 and one age 10.

Wolthers was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail following her arrest.