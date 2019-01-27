CRESTVIEW — The list of applicants for Crestview’s first city manager is down to five finalists.

The city held the first of two video interviews on Thursday, and the second round will continue on Feb. 4. Each interview will be posted to the city’s website, cityofcrestview.org.

After the interviews, Mayor David Cadle said two to three finalists will be invited to Crestview for face-to-face interviews.

In the last general election, voters approved amendments to change the city charter to a council-manager form of government instead of a council-mayor form. This change in government shifted the day-to-day operations of the city to one person’s responsibility instead of five, with city department heads answering to the city manager.

The move is supposed to free up the mayor and council to focus more on representing their citizens, according to the charter.

Here are the candidates vying for the new position:

Vince Akhimie

Owns his own management consulting businessFormer director of utilities and public works in Florida and WashingtonCambridge Higher School Certificate from Cambridge UniversityBachelor’s degree in civil engineering from University of WashingtonMaster’s degree in civil engineering from University of WashingtonCertified public manager from the Florida Center for Public Management at FSUCertifications from FEMA, Management Strategy Institute and State of Florida Board of Professional Engineers

Timothy Bolduc

Public works director for Fort Walton BeachFormer city manager for Laurel HillBachelor’s degree in public administration from Troy UniversityCertified floodplain manager, building official, building code administrator and public managerGubernatorial appointment to the Building Code Administrators Inspectors Board

Ben Newhouse

City manager of Hurricane, West VirginiaBachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia University Institute of TechnologyMaster’s degree in strategic leadership from Mountain State UniversityCertificate in community development from Central Arkansas University, and certificate in economic development from University of Kentucky

William Vance

Town manager of Lady Lake, FloridaFormer city manager in Ohio and VirginiaBachelor’s degree in political science with a focus in public administration from Appalachian State University

Glenn Irby

City administrator for Apopka, FloridaPreviously served in multiple city manager positions, and as senior director of staff services, assistant city administrator and finance director, mayor, and city accountant in various Florida citiesBachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Central FloridaMaster’s degree in public administration from Troy University