CRESTVIEW — The list of applicants for Crestview’s first city manager is down to five finalists.
The city held the first of two video interviews on Thursday, and the second round will continue on Feb. 4. Each interview will be posted to the city’s website, cityofcrestview.org.
After the interviews, Mayor David Cadle said two to three finalists will be invited to Crestview for face-to-face interviews.
In the last general election, voters approved amendments to change the city charter to a council-manager form of government instead of a council-mayor form. This change in government shifted the day-to-day operations of the city to one person’s responsibility instead of five, with city department heads answering to the city manager.
The move is supposed to free up the mayor and council to focus more on representing their citizens, according to the charter.
Here are the candidates vying for the new position:
Vince Akhimie
Owns his own management consulting business
Former director of utilities and public works in Florida and Washington
Cambridge Higher School Certificate from Cambridge University
Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from University of Washington
Master’s degree in civil engineering from University of Washington
Certified public manager from the Florida Center for Public Management at FSU
Certifications from FEMA, Management Strategy Institute and State of Florida Board of Professional Engineers
Timothy Bolduc
Public works director for Fort Walton Beach
Former city manager for Laurel Hill
Bachelor’s degree in public administration from Troy University
Certified floodplain manager, building official, building code administrator and public manager
Gubernatorial appointment to the Building Code Administrators Inspectors Board
Ben Newhouse
City manager of Hurricane, West Virginia
Bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia University Institute of Technology
Master’s degree in strategic leadership from Mountain State University
Certificate in community development from Central Arkansas University, and certificate in economic development from University of Kentucky
William Vance
Town manager of Lady Lake, Florida
Former city manager in Ohio and Virginia
Bachelor’s degree in political science with a focus in public administration from Appalachian State University
Glenn Irby
City administrator for Apopka, Florida
Previously served in multiple city manager positions, and as senior director of staff services, assistant city administrator and finance director, mayor, and city accountant in various Florida cities
Bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Central Florida
Master’s degree in public administration from Troy University