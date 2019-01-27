Eglin AFB is one of four Air Force installations in Florida included among the 79 DoD "priority installations" in the report. The report notes specifically that Eglin is now, and will be for the next 20 years, vulnerable to recurrent flooding, drought and wildfires.

EGLIN AFB — A Congress-mandated report on how climate change might affect the effectiveness of the U.S. military takes specific note of efforts at Eglin Air Force Base to address coastal erosion through artificial reef construction.

The $329,000 report, ordered in last year's National Defense Authorization Act — a military funding and policy bill — calls climate change "a national security issue." The study also notes that the Department of Defense already "factors in the effects of the environment into its mission planning and execution. ..."

"DoD is incorporating climate resilience as a cross-cutting consideration for our planning and decision-making processes," the report adds, "and not as a separate program or specific set of actions."

Eglin Air Force Base was one of 79 "priority installations" chosen for specific review in the study. The Air Force looked at current and potential environment-related vulnerabilities at Eglin and 34 other installations over the next 20 years. Specifically, the study considered existing and future threats from recurrent flooding, drought, desertification, wildfires and, for some installations, thawing permafrost.

In addition to the 35 Air Force installations, the study included 20 Army facilities, 19 Navy installations, two Defense Logistics Agency facilities and single locations of the Defense Financing and Accounting Service, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Washington Headquarters Service.

The Eglin reef construction effort, the report notes, is controlling coastal erosion by helping "to create a living shoreline, bolstering natural protection of critical historic sites, stabilizing shoreline, (and) protecting the riparian and intertidal environment, thereby creating habitat for aquatic/terrestrial species."

Those consequences could worsen, the report indicates, without further efforts to address climate-related vulnerabilities.

"It is relevant to point out that 'future' in this analysis means only 20 years in the future," the report states. "Projected changes will likely be more pronounced at the mid-century mark; vulnerability analyses to mid- and late-century would likely reveal an uptick in vulnerabilities if adaptation strategies are not implemented."