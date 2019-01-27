CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County School District and Northwest Florida State College have started a new program unique to the state, and now other counties are looking to implement it.

Students at Crestview High School can receive their Emergency Medical Technician certification upon graduation, opening them up for both college and career opportunities.

The program started as an idea last spring and was quickly built over the summer. It began in the fall and will extend over two semesters. The program started at Crestview High School’s campus, but recently moved to the NWFSC Crestview campus.

“It’s been a really good partnership,” said April Branscome, Career and Technical Education Specialist with the school district. “We offered it to the students who would be in our fourth year allied health program.

“It’s taken off and we are going to do it again next year,” she continued. “We are really excited about the opportunities the kids are going to have.”

According to Branscome, students can make up to $40,000 a year with an EMT certification once they finish the program and graduate high school. The program started to meet the demands of the local workforce, and to give students more opportunities after graduation.

About 15 students gather each morning to learn how to check a pulse, draw blood and give CPR, among many other topics. They learn from professionals actively working in the field. One of their instructors, Sam Diaz, is a lieutenant for Okaloosa County EMS.

“We’re trying to give them mentors,” said Barry Reed, director of the college’s Emergency Services. “Instead of a typical class, we want them to have those role models. We’ve had some good ones here.”

Reed said he was surprised to see so many females sign up for the course, when 10 years ago, it was a male dominated field. There are only two boys in the class.

“Some will go into the workplace, but a lot will use this to go to other college and medical careers,” Reed said. “No matter what, it will add to whatever career they take.”

As they sat in class one morning preparing for their hands-on lesson, the students reflected on what the course has taught them so far.

“I think it’s a good experience," said Madison Foley, who hopes to work as an EMT through college, and then attend medical school. "We haven’t been in the class for a very long time, but we have all learned so much,”

Hale Hall said she is grateful for the school district opening up this affordable and accessible opportunity to students who are interested in a medical career. The program is free for high school students.

“This class has helped me know what to do in some situations I’ve been in,” said Nicole Vest, who recently had to give her friend an EpiPen during an allergic reaction.

“This class has taught skills that everybody should know how to do,” said Chandler Holloway, who plans on enrolling in Florida State University’s EMT program upon graduation. “You can take them with you… and also it prepares you for college.”

The students regularly chat through group message about class, personal life and plan regular group breakfasts together.

“All the students and instructors have become a family,” student Shannon Vickers said. “We are all very close now because of what we have experienced together in this program.”