Hey adults — do you remember the good times at Vacation Bible School at your church? It was always an exciting event for me once school was out for the summer.

According to LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, VBS is the single largest evangelistic outreach of the year for most churches.

The Etowah Baptist Association’s VBS team began discussions months ago about the various programs offered by Lifeway, with the goal of reaching as many children as possible with the Gospel during the pandemic.

Alicia Johnson, VBS director at Kyuka Missionary Baptist Church, and her team got creative in how to effectively — and safely — reach the Duck Springs community this year. Their original VBS curriculum choice was "Concrete and Cranes," a gospel-centered and expert-vetted program with trustworthy Bible -teaching. Then came COVID-19 and a quarantine for all — which changed their planning.

Kyuka’s VBS leaders chose a course based on Philippians 1:6: "And I am sure of this, that He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ."

"We decided to have a drive-thru VBS on a Saturday instead of an in-person session every day," Johnson said. "We put all the materials, plus snacks, in a tote bag and planned to hand the bags to the children in their car. Every activity, Bible lesson and song — on a CD — points them to Jesus."

The event’s motto, "Jesus — Our Strong Foundation," was to allow kids to explore a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, learning to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the truth that He who began a good work will be faithful to carry it on to completion.

From all reports, the drive-thru program was successful. Pastor Jeremy Burns complimented the adults responsible, saying, "It’s discouraging that the virus has caused such a disruption in our lives, but I’m grateful that we can make the most of it in getting the Gospel out."

Kyuka Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2145 Horton Gap Road, Attalla.