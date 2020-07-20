The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild has decided to cancel Art After Dark, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 in Downtown Houma. With the COVID-19 virus still causing problems, it was decided the best thing to do for our members, fellow artists and the general public was to cancel the event this year. We plan to come back next September.

Special exhibit: The artwork on display in our Artist of the Month room at Gallery 630 is our members-only competition, "Birds." Our members have done an awesome job of painting God’s wonderful creatures.

Winners of this competition: first, Emily Neal for "I Am Here;" Emily also won second place with "Bayouside Visitor;" Kathy Rhodes won third with "Brown Pelican Head;" honorable mention went to Terry Marcantel for "Marsh Egret." There are over 15 wonderful bird paintings in the exhibit. If you are a bird watcher, you might really enjoy the efforts the members put forth in painting these birds.

The next theme for our members’ competition is "Abstracts." These paintings will be due Aug. 25. You are allowed four entries, and these must have been painted for the competition and have not been exhibited in the gallery before.

Gallery open: Downtown Art Gallery 630, 630 Belanger St., Houma, continues to be open on a limited basis. On Tuesdays and Fridays, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are to be worn, and hand sanitizers are available. We also maintain social distancing as recommended by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Feel free to come and bring your children to view the art. Without Summer Camp this year, it would be a learning experience to have our hostesses explain how the art was created. It might give them ideas on how to create art at home.

Membership: The guild’s annual membership drive is still underway. Anyone interested in art is welcome. Membership fee is $30 for either active or Friend of the Guild. Active members must attend meetings, work on projects and serve as host or hostess at the gallery one day a month. Friends receive the monthly newsletter and are invited to participate in any guild function. This includes attending meetings if desired. Meetings are the fourth Tuesday of the month. Additional fees are required to exhibit at the gallery. Membership forms are available on our website: www.terrebonnefineartsguild.org. Visit our Facebook pages: Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild and Downtown Gallery 630.