ARIES (March 21-April 19): There may be an important project that requires your undivided attention. A passing fancy might tempt you to play hooky when you should be hard at work. Ignore the pull of transient desires and whims.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is not just about you, or just about them. Cooperation can’t occur without a good deal of give and take from both sides. Rather than debating differences of opinion, find places where you share common ground.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Apply mind over matter. You may have to enforce your boundaries if faced with high-pressure sales tactics. Use logic and fact-gathering if you feel overwhelmed or pressured.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could be so intent on reaching out to obtain the better things in life that you forget to take care of what you already have. Be especially kind and considerate towards loved ones and thoughtful about their needs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The importance of a project or assignment may be blown out of proportion. Nevertheless, you might still feel that your reputation is at stake. You may be willing to go to extreme lengths to accomplish something.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be decisive, cut any losses and move on. Keep your goals firmly in mind and it will be easier to make an expedient decision. A romantic partner or close friend may provide some sensible and canny input.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Libra is the sign of the scales, so you are probably well equipped to weigh your options and balance family with career. This isn’t a fortuitous time to plunge headfirst into an enticing investment or an exciting new relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may dwell on the challenges that lie ahead and think about ways to accomplish your goals. The things that make you happy may not be the things that you must embrace to obtain security now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your expectations within with the realm of possibility. If your dreams are impossibly grand, you could set yourself up for a grand disappointment with love, money or possessions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Persistence should pay off. It’s easy to lose track of your purpose if many people and things clamor for your attention. Keep plugging away despite time-consuming interruptions and you will make headway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Still waters run deep. Someone close may appear to have veiled secrets or hidden depths, but this is probably not the most auspicious time to dive in and investigate them. Put your financial ambitions on hold temporarily.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may be challenged to spend your money wisely. Family needs and home repairs could eat up some of your cash, leaving you unable to pursue your fondest dreams. Focus on saving and wait for better timing.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be wiser and feel more secure during the next two to three weeks. You can relax and take it easy, embrace offers that land in your lap or put some plans into motion while your faith in a fulfilling future is strong. By August, your ambition for material success could become overwhelming and you may be tempted to take drastic measures to get ahead. Do not burn any bridges, as you may need them later. You could fall in love, but it might also be easy to fall back out again, so wait for more time to pass before making a major commitment of your heart or wallet. Late October and early November may be challenging because you could feel that you must abandon something, or you could feel pressured to make a permanent decision. You could experience stress due to someone’s change of heart.