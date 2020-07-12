Two weeks ago, I watched a classic movie I haven’t seen in a while — "12 Angry Men." For those of y’all who don’t know this gem from 1957, it’s an account of a jury as they deliberate a capital murder case. Directed by Sidney Lumet and starring a cast of luminaries led by Henry Fonda as "Juror #8," this one has been one of my favorites since I watched it in high school back in the 1980s.

One old definition of a classic is a movie that can be watched over and over with the viewer picking up different aspects on each viewing. I’ve seen "12 Angry Men" at least half-a-dozen times, probably far more. This time, I ordered a copy of the play by Reginald Rose on which it’s based and read that, too. I wanted to read the play because there were a few things I’ve never noticed before that I wanted to read. For the most part, the movie is identical to the play; there are only a few differences that make a "difference."

Warning — spoilers ahead!

One, for example, is that the movie has a brief opening sequence in the courtroom as the judge charges the jury. The judge’s dialogue is in the play as a disembodied voiceover, and I think the movie would have been more powerful had it been left that way. The scene lasts only a few minutes, but there is a close-up of the defendant, and I think that’s better left out of the movie. It shows the nervous worry on the defendant’s face, but anonymity would have been more powerful.

There’s also a brief closing shot outside the jury room with two of the characters saying goodbye, and that would have been better left out, too, I think. They reveal their surnames, and I would have preferred it had they remained "Juror #8" and "Juror #9." It really adds nothing to the film to know their names. The anonymity of the characters is a powerful device; it essentially makes them a cast of "everymen."

I’ve also always liked the fact that – aside from those two scenes – the entire film is set entirely inside the jury room and the action lasts exactly as long as the film, about 90 minutes. There are no cutaways or flashbacks. The movie takes up as much time as it covers, and it proceeds in a straight-ahead, linear fashion. That’s very similar to Classical Greek tragedy, and I’ve always thought it was sheer genius.

Another thing that caught my attention this time was the diversity of the cast, in terms of their professions. Reginald Rose cleverly reveals their professions in dialogue, so that by the end of the movie, we know what each does for a living ... sorta. One juror is seemingly retired, so his profession is never mentioned, and the Jack Klugman character, "Juror #5," doesn’t reveal his profession in the movie, but he does in the play. I don’t know why that one line was left out. At any rate, the men are a cross-section of American jobs at that time.

It is, however, a movie of its time, reflecting the realities of the 1950s. The jury is all-male; they also are all white, of Western or Northern European extraction. Modern remakes of the movie and modern revivals on the stage feature far more diverse casts in terms of gender and ethnicity, reflecting our time. Usually, stage adaptations today are billed as "Twelve Angry Jurors," but there have even been all-female stage adaptations billed as "Twelve Angry Women." The Showtime network premiered an all-male remake in 1997, but the jurors in that version are very diverse ethnically.

The movie also is timeless, and there is one thing I noticed this view around that I don’t think I’ve ever really noticed before. "Juror #8" — who is the only one to vote "not guilty" in the first vote and then proceeds to call into question each piece of seemingly incontrovertible evidence until he has convinced all the rest that they have reasonable doubt — is not as sure as I once thought he was.

The first time I saw the movie, I thought he was absolutely positive the defendant was not guilty. I don’t know why I thought that or how I missed the conflict in "Juror #8," since Henry Fonda portrayed it so well with body language and facial expression. He has a reasonable doubt; he is not absolutely convinced that the defendant didn’t commit the murder for which he’s being tried. The play makes it clear in the stage directions that the actor should portray this uncertainty.

Maybe it’s just because I’m older and more experienced. Right now, I’m exactly the age that Henry Fonda was when he made the film. And, I have served on two juries for criminal case trials. Say what you will about jury duty, but it does open your eyes. And it is a great responsibility that should be taken far more seriously than some of the "12 Angry Men" do.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.