Homemade Vanilla Dressing for Fruit Salad

Gently toss any combination of fruit with this delicious dressing.

2 cups 1% milk

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon lemon zest, optional

2 teaspoons vanilla

In a medium skillet, whisk together milk, sugar and corn starch. Cook over medium heat, whisking frequently, until thickened, about 8-10 minutes (it won’t be thick like pudding, it is a dressing — but it will thicken considerably).

Stir in lemon zest (if using) and vanilla. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature before tossing into fruit.

