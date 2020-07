Coosa Christian Elementary School

Fourth Nine Weeks Honor Roll

All A’s

Kindergarten: Titus Brown, Kinzleigh Guyton, Ryland Handy, Calvin Hudson, Hannah Minton, Evelynn Neal, Rowan O’Clair, Kristen Reeves, Nathan Richardson, Gracey Silvey, Ireland Smith, Warren Turner, Andrew Vann, Willa Whitehead, Beloved Williams, Sarah Williams

First Grade: Cylas Cash, Levi Clough, Abigail Delp, Joanna Freeman, Ryder Horne, Josalyn Jones, London Marbury, Alexander Southern

Second Grade: Jac Cothran, Harper Guyton, Lexi James, Graison Neal, Ethan Wilhelm

Third Grade: Gideon Brown, Jay Cline, Kathryn Gallman, Derek Mewbourn, Alyssa Minton, Evey Rodgers, Henry Templin, Makaya Thomas, Audrey Vann, Peyton Wright

Fourth Grade: Jack England, Jaden Hutt, Eva Turner, Cora Lea Wallace

Fifth Grade: Sadie Ellison, Lexi Reeves, Samuel Reeves, Kemiyah Reynolds, Lola Sheffield, Maryanne Wright

Sixth Grade: Meg Douthard, AJ Holman, Davis Honeycutt, Maddy Jones, Grayson Malone

A’s and B’s

First Grade: Cade Cates, Ezra Freeland, Miguel Nowak

Second Grade: Myles Ellen, Ziyon Hughes, Elli Nix

Third Grade: Kyrie Cunningham, Daelyn Franklin, Luke Holland, Kincade Moffett, Joseph Wright

Fourth Grade: Alex Guyton, Jesslynn Moon, Wayne Nowak

Fifth Grade: Rylan McCollum, Steven Snow, Preston Turner, Monica Wells

Sixth Grade: Corbin Cash, Grayson Gregory, Levi James, DeAzjanae Jones, Evelyn Nowak, Lacey Silvey, Ella Thrower, Will Turner

Local students earn pharmacy degrees

Tulsi Patel and Andrew Prince of Gadsden received Pharm.D. degrees as part of the Class of 2020 at Auburn University’s James I. Harrison School of Pharmacy.

A 2012 graduate of Gadsden City High, Patel is the daughter of Jagdish Patel and Rita Patel. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from UAB, and has accepted a position with Publix Pharmacy.

A 2013 graduate of Southside High, Prince is the son of Jeff Prince and Bevin Prince, and husband to Collyn Prince. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn, and has accepted a position with Walgreens.

Snead awards scholarships

Snead State Community College has awarded scholarships to various high school students from Northeast Alabama.

BOAZ: Preston Adelman, Computer Science Technology Scholarship; Cailey Talton, Applied Business Scholarship; Gracie Duncan and Emmeline Pea, Service Scholarship; Luis Baeza-Luna, Sarah Barnard, Rosalinda Bautista, Joshua Brewer, Natalie Grace, Mia Holderfield, Alexander Hutchens, Carsen Milner, Vernadisha Ponapart, Treyton Ritchie, Julio Rodriguez, Sakhawat Sheikh, Cindy Velasquez, Addison Whaley and Nicholas Williams, General Scholarship; Emily McDuffie and Caroline Smith, Academic Scholarship; Dillon Blevins, Aviation and Endowment Scholarships; Natalie Duvall, Piano and Foundation Scholarships; Alex Holland and Logan Walls, Presidential Scholarships; Hannah Hawkins, Snead Scholarship; Marcy Blitchington, Sara Hazleton and Nancy Vela, Art Scholarships; Easton Hardin, Applied Business Scholarship; Madison Lyles and Zoie Patterson, Parson Cheerleader Scholarship; Jackalin Rios, Voice Scholarship.

COOSA CHRISTIAN: Kaylee Hasley, Snead Scholarship.

ETOWAH: Ronald "RJ" Clark, Madison Freeman, Jenaya Bennett, Kyler Beshears, Rayana Coleman, Jay Evans, Gabrielle Rogers and Jessica Silvas, General Scholarship; Kyle Morgan and Anna Kate Watkins, Service Scholarship; Christopher Cannon and Branson Foster, Computer Science Scholarship; Maggie Burleson and Brenton Porter, Academic Scholarship; Elijah Denson, Snead Scholarship; Eric Edge, Horticulture Scholarship; Kenleigh Huff, Applied Business Scholarship.

SARDIS: Katie Suddath and Chase Alexander Williams, Academic Achievement Scholarship; Molly Morris, Linzey Hostutler and Emily Kate Jones, Service Scholarship; Kaleb Beckham, Jeremy Blackwell, Caleb Fuller, Lauren Hale, Serra Noojin, Terry Thacker, Jaycee Toileson, Emily Walker, Savannah Whorton and Karli Yarbrough, General Scholarship; Julia Hartley, Van Owens Jr. and Caden Parrish, Academic Scholarship; Kathryn Brooks and Alexis Henderson, Parson Cheerleader Scholarship; Jonathan Chesnut, Aviation Scholarship; Katelyn Owens, Computer Science Scholarship; Josilin Young, Child Development Scholarship.

WEST END: Makenzie Brooke Elrod, Kayley Dobbins, Aubrey Lang, Jaelyh Rosenberger and Claudia Westmoreland, General Scholarship; Kayli Collins, Service Scholarship; Montanna Mashburn, Snead Scholarship.