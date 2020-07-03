We once stood before the flag perched on a steady pole in Miss Ala Maud Smith’s first-grade classroom and pledged allegiance to the United States of America. Nobody questioned the allegiance, the flag or our pledge to the flag. We put our right hands over our hearts and said the words; we meant them.

As the years went on, we said the words and meant them every morning for 12 years. Then came the Korean War, and with that faraway conflict we repeated the pledge. Many young men in America meant the words so deeply, they went overseas and proved their pledge with their lives. It was a heartfelt pledge — and the children in classrooms continued to recite it every morning.

They meant the words; they placed their hands over their hearts because it was a heartfelt pledge. The first group back in Miss Smith’s first-grade class were grown and they, who meant the words, still placed their grownup hands over their hearts and pledged allegiance to the flag and to the republic for which it stands. They meant it.

Then came the Vietnam War, an unfair war. The words of the pledge were not as often repeated, but those voices that meant the words were loud and strong. Hands were still lifted and placed over hearts — they meant more than ever the republic was worthy to give allegiance to.

The war dragged on. Some of the children stopped saying the pledge, stopped prayer after the pledge. There was a quiet revolution over the old beliefs.

The country abolished the draft, we did not win that war. The words to the pledge were said by a few, and finally only those who choose to — and then it stopped.

Then, the horrible happened: America’s pride, the beautiful twin towers of the World Trade Center. were destroyed one September day. Two airplanes, no, three (we still aren’t sure how many died) crashed and tumbled and killed. Again, we heard, growing louder and louder, "I pledge allegiance to the flag ... ."

It only lasted a while, though. Soon the burst of patriotism faded into racial discord, or religious squabbling. For now, the United States waits. There are many old and new voices added to the cacophony that threatens the peace of our country. There’s scientific misunderstanding, senseless killing, a pandemic of biblical proportions — all voices claiming a part of the pledge.

Back in Miss Smith’s classroom 70 years ago; listen to the child’s voice — your voice: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands. One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all."

How long has it been since you said it? Did you have to go back and review it? Miss Smith’s students won’t have to. They’ve known it, ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.