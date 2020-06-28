It was a sudden thunderstorm, gusty winds, rain and a little lightning. Cheryl Skinner had just received a smartphone notice of lightning in the area and alerted other vendors at Houma's downtown Tuesday market, just an hour into the weekly event.

You should have seen us scatter, moving merchandise into vehicles, dismantling and packing tent shelters, then pitching in to assist neighbors, barely beating the rainy gusts. In fifteen minutes, the lot at South Louisiana Seed was wet but empty.

The market will be back this week, but the nature of the locally sourced offerings is changing with the season. Already, the tomatoes are gone, as are other crops unable to withstand summer heat. We saw cucumbers a-plenty, squash, zucchini, and a few other specialty vegetables, so it is still worth it to drive by and check it out.

There are also locally canned goods, popcorn, the ever-present Vietnamese hot crab rolls, some desserts, and a few crafts, making for a pleasant outing.

Rougarou? No recent word on what has come of this year's popular festival. It seems to be among the local crowd-drawing events smothered by COVID-19. Whenever the threat has subsided enough to permit crowd gatherings, I expect to hear hopeful "reopening" details.

Among my customers Tuesday was a... uh... witch.

Seriously, a real Rougarou "witch," her features hidden behind a medical mask, seeking a gnarly staff suitable for her role in the festival, whenever it returns.

Fortunately, I had a length of Colorado aspen among the raw pieces I intended to finish for sale. We agreed on an unfinished price and I intend to bring out other similar possibilities this Tuesday. Other craftspeople, like the makers of coronavirus masks and such, might consider displaying and selling their work.

A table, possibly a tent, a chair and a few merchandise items should be enough to test the waters. Nothing elaborate; the market is open only 3 to 5 p.m. Come as early as 2, and check in with Cheryl to be assigned a suitable space. The more, the merrier, and it tends to keep up the market's reputation for a worthwhile Tuesday outing.

The only restricted items have been live plants which compete with garden merchandise offered by the market's South Louisiana Seed host.

Coming election: The polls for Louisiana's presidential preference primary will open Sat., July 11, but early voting is already under way, at parish registrar of voters offices, through July 4. Only those voters officially registered Republican or Democrat will be permitted to cast ballots, and then only for candidates and matters within their own parties.

Check your registration status at your registrars office, or by visiting Geauxvote.com on line.

Mail ballots? The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is July 7, 4:30 p.m., either online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.

Events: If you know of a "reopening," keep me informed, what, when (date and time), where, special rules or procedures and ample contact information, (email, phone, etc.)

Adult wisdom:

- Raising teenagers is like nailing Jello to a tree.

- Wrinkles don't hurt.

- Families are like fudge...mostly sweet, with a few nuts.

- Today's mighty oak is just yesterday's nut that held its ground.

Bumper Wisdom?

-- Without Men; Civilization would last until the oil needed changing.

-- My kid is an honor student & My president is an idiot!

-- If the words on this sticker...Are getting bigger....HIT THE BRAKES!

-- Even though this is a STUPID STICKER You're squinting to read it.

Classy insults:

- "He uses statistics as a drunken man uses lamp-posts... for support rather than illumination." - Andrew Lang (1844-1912)

- "He has Van Gogh's ear for music." - Billy Wilder

