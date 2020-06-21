Every year as Father’s Day approaches, advertisements fill up with suggestions for gifts to buy for our dads. Before my father passed away over three years ago, I sometimes looked to these ads for inspiration since Dad was a notoriously difficult man for whom to choose a gift. Notoriously difficult, yet very easy, in many ways.

Why the paradox? I always tore myself up over what to get Dad for any gift-giving occasion. Some years, my brother and I went in together on a Father’s Day gift and other years we bought him something separately, but the two of us always had that same conversation over what to get. However, Dad always seemed to love whatever we gave him, no matter what. He always said that a card was enough, but that never stopped the yearly "think tank" over a present – "What should we get Dad this year?"

Neckties – that stereotypical stand-by – were out. Dad rarely had occasion to wear one and didn’t like to when he did. Tools – another stand-by – were out after a while; he had every tool he could possibly want. The same with cologne, another popular option. Dad used the same cologne all of my life, and he wouldn’t wear any "nice" cologne anyone ever bought him as a gift. He’s set the bottles up on his dresser as sort of a decoration and leave them there. We even tried gift cards for a while, until we realized that Dad never spent them. He saved them up in a drawer until we found out and took him to buy something.

What does a son do? One gift that he always liked was a pocketknife, especially those commemorative pocketknives that companies like Case Cutlery make. He never used those commemorative knives, though, but he would use a "plain" pocketknife … usually. Clothes were another good option. He would wear clothes that we bought him, provided that we bought clothes that we knew he would wear. I don’t know how many pairs of Liberty overalls I got him over the years for gifts.

Finding a gift for Dad that he would use was always a challenge, one that I finally sort of figured out.

Books. Dad was a fairly voracious reader, so books were a good option. A book as a gift can be tricky, though. What book? I never knew exactly what he wanted to read, so choosing books for Dad always produced similar hand-wringing as choosing any other gift. There were some rules. Generally, Dad never liked hardbacks. From his days as a truck driver, he always preferred mass-market paperbacks, something pocket-sized, then he’d zip through them sometimes one per day.

Eventually, I started buying him books he’d never buy for himself. Sometimes that worked, sometimes it didn’t. One time it didn’t work was the Father’s Day I proudly gave Dad a book I thought he would absolutely love – a biography of John Wayne, his favorite actor. Even though John Wayne-themed gifts were always a good gift for Dad, that one didn’t go over too well as I’d thought it would. Dad liked watching John Wayne movies, but it turned out he didn’t particularly care about reading about John Wayne, the man.

From my desk, I can see the best book I ever gave Dad, a history of the Grumman Albatross, the aircraft Dad flew on as a flight engineer for most of his time in the Air Force. I knew it was a winner as soon as it occurred to me. The Air Force version of this flying boat – used as search and rescue plane – was designated the SA-16 Albatross, but Dad always affectionately called it the "Sugar Able," using the military alphanumeric code of the day for "SA."

Dad talked about his stint in the Air Force quite a bit, and the Sugar Able was always a big part of his stories. Although he served on other planes, it was the Albatross that remained strongest in his memory. In fact, Dad’s description of what it was like to land a big plane on water and take off again remains a favorite of mine.

About the same time, we found out that there were still flying examples of the Albatross being used as passenger planes. I’d visited one "museum plane" SA-16 with him as a kid, and my brother visited another with him as an adult, but the idea of actually getting to take a flight on one was something else entirely. That ultimate Father’s Day trip was never to be; Dad’s health by that time made it difficult, if not impossible, to take such a trip.

I’m thinking about the Sugar Able because an article about the aircraft appeared last week on one of the internet sites I read. It mentioned the same thing, that there are still a few flying SA-16 Albatrosses out there, and I might try to take a flight one of these days. I’m sure Dad would approve. He always made it sound so thrilling that I really would like to experience it for myself.

Happy Father’s Day to everyone.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.