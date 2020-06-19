As I’ve said before, Oscar and I are cutting back on gardening by removing plants that require a great deal of care. The size of our landscape dictates that we do so. We plant mostly trees, grasses and shrubs, and when growing flowers, we choose perennials that return year after year, or plants that reseed themselves. We seldom ever plant annuals.

Watering the length and breadth of our landscape is difficult. Years ago, we tried a watering system, but our water pressure was not sufficient to run the number of sprinklers that were required to cover our landscape, and we ended up wasting money and water without getting our plants wet enough to do any good. In addition, without the watering system, stretching hoses all over the hill damages plants, and the hoses are really difficult to maneuver. Since then, we have chosen plants that are mostly self-sufficient.

Verbena is a good, tough plant for this area where our summers are hot, humid and we experience drought conditions on a regular basis. The plant performs well when many other blooming perennials succumb to the extreme conditions. I prefer to place verbena in a container so that I can position the plant near a water source, for easier maintenance.

Verbena should be planted in a site that offers full sun for most of the day. The lovely plant will survive and flower in almost any type of soil as long as drainage is good. Verbena cannot tolerate soggy soil, therefore add plenty of organic material to the soil to promote good drainage. After planting, keep the soil slightly moist for the first few weeks. After the plants are well established, water them once each week, making the application at the base of each plant to avoid wetting the foliage. Allow the soil to dry out between watering.

Verbena produces runners of small, fragrant flowers that grow in clusters. The most common flower colors are pink, red, purple, white and blue. My favorite colors are red and dark purple. If the runners are pruned back by one-fourth two or three times each growing season, verbena will bloom, off and on, all summer long. After pruning, fertilize the plant lightly and water well.

