“Women generally live longer than males — on average by six to eight years. This difference is partly due to an inherent biological advantage for the female, but it also reflects behavioural differences between men and women.” (From the World Health Organization, https://bit.ly/2YwsRjA.)

I usually don’t spend much time browsing the WHO website. I did so in this case because my daughter’s quip to me, “This is why women live longer than men,” was gnawing at me, and I was wondering about the veracity of that commonly repeated statement.

Turns out she’s correct. According to that quote from WHO, the lifespan gap between men and women is only partially genetic and biological. Much of it is also because some men, somewhere, are prone to climbing a tree over a creek with a huge pair of loppers in tow, holding onto said tree with just their legs, reaching up overhead to cut the offending branch and in the process falling out of that tree 10 feet into the creek below.

Actually, I’m guessing that one is uniquely, exclusively on me and me alone.

I’m sitting here looking at my cuts and bruises from that latest, ahem, “unwise life choice” as I type this.

Mind you, it seemed like a good idea at the time. The branch needed to be cut, the loppers were handy, and I’m still in prime tree climbing shape despite being, in my kids estimation, “old enough to know better.”

And yet somewhere, mid-air, between the tree and the creek below, I couldn’t help but quickly reflect on, in retrospect, how I’d once again not made the brightest choice. I wondered to myself what I was going to break, how long I’d be incapacitated and how roundly I would be mocked.

Things go through your head pretty quickly when you’re falling to your demise or just your denigration.

Thankfully, my landing was not altogether ungraceful, and I faced only the rolled eyes of my wife and the sarcastic quip of my daughter as chastisement for this latest fiasco.

Men do, though, make quite a lot of choices that contribute to their shorter lifespans. Having been a pastor for 23 years now, caring for people’s needs both spiritually and physically, I’ve seen some of those choices that men are so prone to.

Anger is one of them. Ecclesiastes 7:9 says, “Be not hasty in thy spirit to be angry: for anger resteth in the bosom of fools.” And yet I’ve seen that men are far more likely than women to get so very angry that their blood pressure skyrockets. They don’t seem to understand that even if the object of their anger doesn’t do them in, their body is already suffering the effects of it.

Drinking is yet another issue. We’ve ministered to a great many alcoholics through the years, and the overwhelming majority of them have been men. We’ve buried some who died driving drunk, we’ve buried others who destroyed their livers, we’ve buried some who died alone on the streets having frozen to death in a drunken stupor. Proverbs 20:1 says, “Wine is a mocker, strong drink is raging: and whosoever is deceived thereby is not wise.” Most of those that I’ve seen deceived and ruined by that filthy liquid have been men.

Drugs are obviously a third factor. Yes, both men and women abuse drugs, but once again in 23 years of ministry I’ve found that far more men seem to do so than women. I Corinthians 6:19-20 says, “What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” And yet that body, paid for by Christ on Calvary, is so often ruined by what people pop, snort or shoot into their veins.

There are so many more. The point is, the choices we make along the way don’t just help to determine what kind of a life we have, but also how long of a life we live. The idea that “we aren’t going to die till God says so” is only a partial truth. The whole truth is, sometimes God “says so” years or even decades before he would’ve said so because of the choices we make along the way. God won’t keep a man from dying if he jumps off of a cliff at age 20 just because he’d rather the man to live till age 60.

Your family needs you, men, so make better choices.

I plan to start with “I’ll never again climb trees and hang by my legs to cut branches.”

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, North Carolina, a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. His books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com.