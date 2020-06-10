Sometimes our efforts to grow herbs are rewarded, sometimes not. Sometimes they take over the garden; other times they don’t grow much at all.

Maybe we should take a lesson from the basil plant that volunteered to grow in the small crack between tiles on our patio. How a basil seed got transferred to that little crack about six feet from last year’s herb garden is a mystery. Why it will thrive in that small place without the water and plant food we give the herbs in the garden is another mystery.

Perhaps we should give up fussing over the plants and just let them grow if they want, as that basil plant obviously does.

Meanwhile we are going to enjoy some tomato and basil salads using basil from that volunteer plant and others in the garden. I’ll make some pesto to put over pasta. I will put basil leaves in my lasagna and cut some up over a pizza. Basil adds delicious flavor to almost any Italian dish or fresh salad.

The following is the pesto recipe that I use year after year. It is from a cookbook that I consult often, “The Silver Palate Cookbook.”

Pesto

2 cups fresh basil leaves, thoroughly washed and patted dry

4 good-size garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 cup shelled walnuts

1 cup best-quality olive oil

1 cup freshly grated imported Parmesan cheese

¼ cup freshly grated imported Romano cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Combine the basil, garlic and walnuts in the bowl of a food processor – or halve the recipe and use a blender – and chop.

Leave the motor running and add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream.

Shut off the processor, add the cheeses, a big pinch of salt and a liberal grinding of pepper. Process briefly to combine, then scrape out into a bowl and cover until ready to use. This recipe makes enough to sauce 2 pounds of pasta.

Pasta with Pesto

1 pound linguine or fettucine

¼ heavy cream

1 cup Pesto

Freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated imported Parmesan or Romano cheese (optional)

Cook pasta to al dente according to package directions.

Stir 2 tablespoons of the hot pasta water and the heavy cream into the pesto. Drain the pasta and return it to the hot pan. Stir in the pesto and toss well to combine.

Serve immediately. This makes 4 generous main-course portions.

Rosso and Lukins, “The Silver Palate Cookbook,” 1982

Lost a recipe? Have a recipe to share? If so, I’ll give you a free cookbook from my collection. Send your recipe to bettyslowe6@gmail.com.

Note: Pecans were omitted from the ingredient list in last week’s recipe. Add ½ cup chopped pecans to make the delicious Calypso Cookies.