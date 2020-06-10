ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sleep on it for a few days. This may not be a good time to sign contracts or make commitments, although the opportunity to do so may appear. You want to get the ball rolling, but that may not be for the best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Upbeat, cheerful and generous people rarely let a few raindrops dampen their enthusiasm. However, you should probably be prepared with an umbrella to protect your cash assets right now. Be inspired but remain cautious.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Some people may simply escape your understanding. You might offer up a few friendly words but can’t seem to get past someone’s defense system. Monitor your money, because you might slip up and make a mistake.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s difficult to be carefree when you do care about the results. You may be ready to give up when bills come in and money goes out like a receding tide. A partner may offer encouragement and a more balanced perspective.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Watch your step. Some super-sensitive individuals may hide their discontentment and work against you behind the scenes. Your confidence might be undermined if you suddenly find yourself standing on shaky ground.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get the required amount of rest and relaxation. This peps you up and makes it easier to handle the daily grind. If you and a loved one are at odds, take time to figure out the best way to approach peacemaking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep up the good work. Those overseeing what you do may be more concerned about how you approach a task than when you complete it. There may be a chance for you to display ingenuity and a flair for neatness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your get-up-and-go may get away from you if you pay too much notice to attention-seekers. Take care if you encounter people who drain your energy or time-wasters who want to make impractical changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your family circus may become chaotic. You can’t play the part of the ringmaster when other people hide away or refuse to play their roles. Accept that you may not be able to juggle all the elements without assistance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider putting the pursuit of ambitions aside until muddy waters clear up. Your inbox could be flooded with offers and requests. Be generous and kind but weigh giving assistance carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Any drain can be a pain. If you meet financial challenges head-on, you may end up with a headache. Bide your time and gather more information before you address any monetary mix-up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may struggle to exert influence over those in your immediate environment, and in the end you might feel powerless. Once you realize it may not be possible to get your way, you can bow out gracefully and surrender control.

IF JUNE 10 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be easily irritated by uncontrollable conditions, but you should be able to relax and accept your situation more gracefully as the next four to six weeks unfold. Friends will be grateful for your smiling face in July because they appreciate your objectivity and fairness in business and in social settings. Late July and early August is the best time to make crucial decisions since you may be wiser and more farseeing than usual. Take a carefree vacation or spend a relaxing weekend with loved ones while circumstances allow you some free time. In late August you may become susceptible to doubts and fuzzy thinking. Trying to achieve your ambitions may strain your resources in November, when it may be best to avoid making any investments or business decisions. In March you will likely have better success with key undertakings or the opportunities you need to make life more comfortable.