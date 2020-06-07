Caressa Thompson said after the success of last year’s competition, she is ready to try to make it all the way.

BAKER—A 28-year-old Baker mom of two is once again competing for the chance to be on the cover of Maxim magazine.

Caressa Thompson said after the success of last year’s competition, she is ready to try to make it all the way.

"I loved all the moral support I got from my hometown and all my friends and family," she said. "The fact that I put myself out there to do that I was like, ’Wow, I am actually getting good feedback."

Last year, Thompson placed sixth in her group. The groups are narrowed down starting from 20 and ending with only one winner. That winner moves onto the semi- finals. This year, Thompson is fifth in her group.

"This is my Cinderella dream," she said.

Winners are chosen based on the amount of votes received. Voters can chose between a free daily vote or a paid Warrior vote which helps support the Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation.

If she wins, Thompson said she plans to build her own house and buy her grandmother’s house. The rest of the money would go to her two children, who are her world.

"They make life so much better," she said. "I get up every day and I try my hardest and my best to make them ... happy."

She hopes to pursue a degree in psychology so she can better serve her community as a drug and addiction counselor.

"If I could help somebody every day for the rest of my life... that just makes me feel better to know that I helped save somebody."

She said while the competition has helped her in many ways, it has also taken a lot of strength and courage to compete.

"You’re going to have a lot of people that are going to bash you and hate on you," she said. But, she said, the haters have only made her stronger.

"My slogan is empower, don’t destroy," she said. "You’re feeding fire to my flame."