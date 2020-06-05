ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to feel out of place. Accept the fact that you can't always be a trendsetter. Take a rain check on social connections; the fun may fall flat due to incompatibility issues. Hang out and relax this evening.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be singled out as an original or imaginative person. Make sure one of your key relationships doesn't suffer from a misunderstanding. Lock your credit card away and don't risk money on new purchases now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If some people seem a bit abrasive or display aggressive tactics now, try to avoid heated arguments over minor issues. A new idea or brainstorm can spark business ideas over the next few days.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Know your own mind before you try to read between the lines when someone presents a different point of view. Remain abreast of the latest news and local talk so that you are prepared for any pending contingency.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Their troubles could be your troubles. A partner or friend might have some serious issues to contend with and may rely on you to be supportive. Put a proposed shopping spree on hiatus for a few more days.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try to avoid going around in circles over a minor problem and move on to something else. A change of attitude may help you find an innovative solution at a better time when you are more receptive to creative thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): When you don't know which way to turn or when evidence is lacking, you should act on what you do know. You might think a subject is over your head but then discover that you already know most of the basics.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find common ground with someone who has a storehouse of practical knowledge and good business sense. By applying logic to matters of the heart, you may shift the tone of relationships that are over-emotional.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Counteract any contentiousness with calm and caring ways. Loved ones could be prickly or quick to take offense, making it difficult to come to an agreement. Wait for better timing to begin a household renovation project.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remain calm in a storm. The workplace could be a hotbed of frantic activity and short tempers. Tell a loved one how you feel after careful forethought and you may be surprised by an encouraging change in behavior.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't be too willing to cooperate with those who may not have your best interests at heart. When there is so much uncertainty that you can't make a firm decision, the best thing to do is to not make one at all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In some relationships you might find yourself flying blind, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't fly at all. Any emotional crosscurrents could spur some doubts, yet you still should have faith in your partner and loved ones.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You can widen your network of business contacts and upgrade your social calendar if you participate in groups or think tanks during the next four to five weeks. Late July is an excellent time to unleash your creative talents or to relax in an inspiring spot with a romantic partner. Play your cards right and you could win the pot in August, when you may receive an opportunity to achieve your dreams and cash in on your hard work. Once you have become immersed in a new subject, job or activity, you may see it through to the end. This is especially true in September when you will refuse to accept half measures. Your passion for success is at a peak in November, when applying your business sense can help you turn a profit.