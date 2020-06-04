ARIES (March 21-April 19): There could be repercussions if you don't honor a promise, so be sure you know what's expected. You might need to clarify vague or obscure terms and conditions before they become an obstacle to creating a relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You and your partner could be like two peas in a pod and may share the same views and desires. Whispering sweet nothings in someone's ear can work its magic, so consider slowing down to enjoy the experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Remain willing to consider alternatives. You may run into a brick wall if you try to rush a project through against someone's will. You can find practical reasons why a change can be beneficial.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be a data queen or information king. Something you see or hear can inspire you to take a class, attend a lecture or search the library. There is much to be gained by learning more about practical subjects or business.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's not what you have done in the past that defines you but how you handle the next challenge. You might be focused on getting your way or winning at any cost, so don't forget to be cooperative at the crucial moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't go all in unless you can afford to lose it. You may have moments when your shrewdness and business acumen is in control, but if you hear about a get-rich scheme, try not to lose your sense of caution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Family feuds could erupt unless you tread carefully. Someone close could be extremely busy, but that doesn't mean that person is less available. Don't become unduly concerned over privacy issues or confidential information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't abandon a new study just because it seems impractical. The concepts you learn could provide valuable training that you can use in the future. Romantic feelings could arise today, drawing a loved one closer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be comfortable with nature. Whatever spreads naturally or grows wild will only enhance an aura of beauty and balance. Treat people the same way; only trim or cut out things that become a problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's plain as the nose on your face. Digging up secrets and delving into a research project might be right up your alley, but you shouldn't overlook the obvious. Someone might have romantic ideas about you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You many need to demonstrate your bona fides. Treat co-workers, family members and even pets with extra consideration. If you are kind and thoughtful, people will be less apt to take issue. criticize.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get down to some hard work. To accomplish something of importance, you may end up with sweat across your brow and dirt under your fingernails. Avoid any quarrels when you become overly tired.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Having a satisfying social life could be of great importance as the next five to six weeks pass by, so stay in touch with your tribe. Get plenty of exercise, as you're likely to have increased competitiveness and high physical energy. Big dreams and fantasies as well as romantic meetings might fuel your ambitions and spur you to try something new. August might be the best time to launch an important undertaking with the best chance of success, but if you are looking for a new job or relationship, you can take the plunge knowing that whatever happens may be for the best. Your high standards and work ethic should clear the path for advancement in October or merely give you a chance to stop and take a break.