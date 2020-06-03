This delicious dish can be on the table in 30 minutes.

1 ½ pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails removed)

Coarse salt and ground pepper

6 teaspoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes in juice

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

½ pound linguine

1 ½ cups lightly packed fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces, plus extra leaves for garnish.

Season shrimp with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 4 teaspoons oil over high heat. Add shrimp; cook until opaque throughout, turning occasionally, 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; set aside.

Make sauce: To the same skillet, add remaining 2 teaspoons of oil and garlic; cook over medium heat until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add canned tomatoes and their juice, along with 2 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, stirring occasionally until tomatoes have softened and are saucy, about 15 minutes. Remove sauce from heat; stir in cherry tomatoes.

Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, according to package instructions. Drain; return pasta to pot. Add tomato sauce, shrimp and basil; season with salt and pepper and toss. Serve immediately, garnished with basil leaves, if desired.

Everyday Food, June 2006