In our landscape, we have several stands of Amsonia hubrichtii, the first of which was given to me by Paul Daniels, a friend who passed away a few years ago. Paul was an avid gardener who lived in Piedmont. I am very proud of all of the plants that have been given to me by friends, especially by friends who are no longer here to enjoy their own gardens.

The plant is a perennial that is native to Arkansas. Often called a grass, it actually is an erect, clump-forming, stemmed plant that is covered with needle-like foliage and powdery blue star-like flowers that appear in clusters on the end of each stem in late spring.

Amsonia hubrichtii, which is commonly called bluestar plant, is lovely for most of the year. Beginning in early spring, the plant’s green foliage emerges from the ground, and then as the plant matures, clusters of lovely, pale, blue star-like flowers appear. After the flowers fade, the foliage stays green throughout the summer, and then in the fall, the green, needle-like foliage changes slowly to a golden yellow hue. After the first freeze, the stems and foliage die. At that time, the dead material may be removed and relegated to the compost pile.

The plant is easily grown in rich, well-drained soil, when situated in full sun to part shade. The loveliest golden yellow fall foliage occurs when the plant is grown in full sun. In this area, the plant’s flowers last longer when the plant is situated in a site with some afternoon shade. But on the other hand, when planted in too much shade, the grassy stems have a tendency to spread open wide and flop. Full morning sun, with limited afternoon shade, works best for my Amsonia hubrichtii.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.