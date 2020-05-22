ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remain discreet when chatting with associates, employers and employees. Remember that even in the friendliest surroundings, whatever you say probably will be repeated. Excuses and cover-ups could take a bad turn.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your attention may subtly shift to keeping your budget under control as today's New Moon launches a new lunar cycle. It could come to your attention that you've missed a bill-paying deadline or misplaced a check.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The New Moon occurs just within the limits of your sign, and you could be more aware of obligations and high standards. The theme for the next few weeks could be taking greater personal responsibility for your actions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The Moon rules your sign, and this New Moon might make you shift your attention to ways in which you can stabilize your relationships. The primary theme of the coming two weeks might be how to equitably share duties.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Exercising self-discipline will likely pay off, making you better prepared to act when an opportunity arrives. If you ask the right questions, an experienced mentor might give you all the answers you need to move forward

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may need to have a better grasp of the facts. You can't rely upon assurances where your money is concerned. Be sure your base assumptions are grounded since it's possible to misunderstand someone's key message.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It isn't necessary to add spin to achieve success, even if you fear that your position isn't strong enough to win backing without stretching the truth. A lack of candor can cause embarrassing situations, so strive to be forthright.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set your sights on future goals. Study the stories of successful people, and follow their examples to develop better techniques. You could benefit from contact with groups who generously share their best leadership tactics.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An inadvertent slip of the tongue could give someone the wrong impression. Rather than trying to talk your way out of a misunderstanding, concentrate on making sure your original message is clear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Assemble a team to help you along the way. Your passions and enthusiasms are sparked by contact with inspiring individuals. Powerful friends could open key doors for you or bring you into their private circles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Buckle down to be your best. You might yearn to sparkle in social situations, but what really puts you at the front of the pack is a high level of efficiency and a no-nonsense approach. Focus on precision and exactness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid overwhelming someone by talking about your affection for them if you find that space is what they need. Spend your money only on the most necessary items.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Cultivating a one-track mind means you can find ways to stay on the path and fulfill your ambitions as the next three to four weeks pass by. This is a time to consolidate rather than experiment, so put new enterprises on the back burner and avoid changing anything on the spur of the moment. You may be aware that your work is being scrutinized and that your loyalties are being tested in July, so adhere to high standards. Make decisions about business and finances in the second half of July, when your tactics should get the best results. Avoid making investments in August, however, as you may be so focused on making a profit that you don't realize something more important needs attention. In mid-September, avoid making a serious miscalculation or changing something that creates unnecessary controversies. Concentrate on making useful social connections and being a contributing member of a group.