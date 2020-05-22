Calling all walking clubs and individuals that have a desire to start walking! The Walking Like a Champion campaign is an ongoing statewide initiative that encourages Alabama residents to get healthy by eating the right foods and adding physical activity to their daily routines.

Adopting healthier lifestyles helps to reduce risk factors associated with chronic health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. Join a walking team or register as an individual and start walking today.

Register for the campaign at https://bit.ly/2zaMeX8. You can register a group or as an individual. Take this opportunity to get your whole household involved in daily exercise by registering as a group.

Walking is an easy, enjoyable and engaging way to get people excited about exercising. Benefits of walking include better sleep, weight loss and the chance to reduce chronic diseases and high cholesterol. Walking also increases oxygen levels and strengthens bones and muscles.

Each time you complete a walk, let us know the minutes or distance you walked by filling out the Daily Walking Log.

Also, like the Walking Like a Champion Facebook page, where there will be goals and tips to keep you on track, and use Use #WalkingLikeaCHAMPION in your social media posts.

For more information, contact Tamara Warren at 256-372-4981 or tcw0004@aces.edu, or Shanetria Brown at 256-372-4942 or skb0050@aces.edu.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• The Etowah County Extension Office is open to serve you during regular working hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

• ServSafe Food Safety Certification Classes scheduled for Etowah County in 2020 are Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. All classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Etowah County Extension Office.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.