Humane Society of West Alabama: Dezi is a 4-year-old female corgi mix with a long body and short legs. She is fully grown at 26 pounds, proving that good things come in small packages. When she was first rescued, she was covered in fleas and had a non-contagious form of mange that made her temporarily lose some hair. However, that has not slowed her down one bit; she loves to play with toys and romp around in the yard at the dog shelter. She gets along well with other dogs and children, too, but will need a fenced yard if left outside unattended. Dezi is negative for heartworms, up-to-date on her vet care, microchipped and spayed. This compact cutie is ready to go and looking for love!

All HSWA dogs are either at our Dog Adoption Facility or in foster homes. Please call 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com to request an appointment to see Dezi. The adoption fee is $75.

