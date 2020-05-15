ARIES (March 21-April 19): Enjoy blossoming blessings. Your past decisions may result in rewards that you can reap without guilt. This is a good time to look at your household balance sheet and see where you can save money or realize a profit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be big about it. If someone treats you coldly or seems selfish, call on your spirit of tolerance and generosity to avoid bad feelings. This isn't the best time to make a major purchase or make changes to your savings habits.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It might be better to be proactive than reactive when conditions are uncertain. If you can choose attainable goals and prioritize what you want to accomplish, you won't have time to hide away and dwell on the negative.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Spend less but enjoy it more. Obligations or issues that reappear from the past could cause frustration. Put the brakes on frivolous spending and think twice before beginning a venture that might impact your finances.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may be under pressure to perform at your best even if you don't feel that way. You may face a lack of understanding if you are not able to complete your duties on time, so be sure your reasons are valid.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If there is a problem, you can overcome it. Your clear thinking and sensible approach make negotiations and compromise an easy avenue to travel. People should be agreeable and cooperate if you are optimistic and upbeat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Few things are necessarily as they appear. You may be susceptible to wishful thinking, and that can undermine your ability to work well with others. Someone might expect you to perform at a higher level and will not accept excuses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your best ideas may no longer be the center of your attention. Be patient if you need to explain something again. This could give someone else a chance to offer beneficial suggestions and input.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might not be sensitive enough to another's feelings, but that won't make you immune to their reactions. Counteract misunderstandings with peacemaking efforts and try to be more generous with your praise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There may be an opportunity to rise higher on the ladder of success. However, accepting the opportunity might not do anything to improve your net worth. You may be wiser than usual and can see the long-range benefits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you feel unappreciated, you may decide that a shopping spree will make you feel better. Unfortunately, unbridled spending might merely compound any problems. Work hard and be discreet about sharing sensitive data.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid leaving too much to the imagination. If you aren't forthcoming about your genuine thoughts or don't discuss your true feelings, someone may imagine the wrong things. A frank conversation can open doors and minds.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Take advantage of helpful conditions to promote your own interests throughout the next six to eight weeks while Lady Luck cheers you on and your ambitious nature is at a peak. You should have your most important wishes granted if it is in your best interest to go forward. Put convoluted financial schemes aside in early July, however, as aggressive tactics might backfire or cause complications. If you mean well and are generous, you might receive support, but if you are not giving, your plans could fall flat. Opportunity may knock on your door once again in November, so remain poised to make a change or accept a situation that could improve your life on some significant level. That is when hardline tactics can be tempered by generosity, creating the best results.