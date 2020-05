Scrambled Egg Muffins

Makes 1 dozen.

• pound bulk pork sausage

• 12 eggs

• cup chopped onion

• cup chopped green pepper

• teaspoon salt

• teaspoon pepper

• teaspoon garlic powder

• cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. In a bowl, beat the eggs, Add onion, green pepper, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Stir in sausage and cheese.

Spoon about 1/3 cup into greased muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

Taste of Home, Church Supper Recipes, 2006