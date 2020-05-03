Margo Chipman won first place in the LaRoche Poetry contest for her poem titled, “Driving Him Home.” Chipman will receive a $100 cash prize for her award.

NICEVILLE, FL – Northwest Florida State College’s annual James and Christian LaRoche Memorial Poetry Contest and Blackwater Review art and literature journal have announced the winners and contributors for 2020.

“My heartfelt congratulations go out to the talented 38 painters and poets, writers and sculptors, artists all assembled in the 18th edition of Blackwater Review,” said Blackwater Review Managing Editor, Dr. Vickie Hunt. “Your work is what makes this journal vibrant. We need art- especially in these difficult times. The editorial staff is honored to showcase your work in the 2020 issue of Blackwater Review.”

Margo Chipman won first place in the LaRoche Poetry contest for her poem titled, “Driving Him Home.” Chipman will receive a $100 cash prize for her award.

Abiageal Ketchersid won second place in the LaRoche Poetry contest for her poem, “A Rolex is a Tough Act to Follow.” Ketchersid will receive a $50 cash prize for her award.

The Blackwater Review Spring 2020 cover drawing by Sarah Augustin is titled “Going to the Sun.” The work is actually two pieces presented together, the bottom image depicting a figure in a dark industrial environment climbing up towards the bright green landscape of the image above.

“One of the greatest ways to share human emotion is through art,” said NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “These student-artists have proven that they can persevere through uncharted territory with strength and beauty to share their gift with others. The College is proud to honor these students in the annual Blackwater Review journal.”

For 34 years the LaRoche name has been associated with poetry at NWFSC. In 1986, Christian LaRoche instituted the James N. LaRoche Memorial Poetry Contest to honor her late husband, who was a poet and an instructor at the College from 1968-1983. The name was changed after the death of Christian LaRoche, when the LaRoches’ son, Frederic, changed the name to the James and Christian LaRoche Memorial Poetry Contest in honor of both of his parents and their commitment to the writing arts.

The James and Christian LaRoche Memorial Poetry Contest is an annual contest open to all NWFSC undergraduates.

Copies of the 2020 Blackwater Review are available for purchase for $5 at Bayou Books, 1118 John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Bayou Books takes orders online at https://bayoubookcompany.com/ and will open for regular business May 1.