Editor’s note: We asked local pastors how their church is handling the coronavirus and their own approach. Meet Robbie Truax, the campus pastor at Shoreline Church in Destin.

What is your church doing to accommodate for social distancing?

At Shoreline, we are now an online church with Sunday services on our website, Facebook Live, and Youtube while we follow CDC guidelines for large gatherings. People can expect worship and a message just like always. Our team loves to connect with Shoreliners and have made a huge effort to stay connected even online. Our live service times are at 10:00 AM and 7:00 PM each Sunday but people can watch online at any time. Shoreline Kids and families will find resources like worship songs, talks, and activities on the Shoreline website as well. Many of our small groups have already started to go to video calls. Ultimately, we want to spread the good news and now have an opportunity to reach more and more people.

What do you think people can do to maintain their faith during this time of uncertainty?

I'm thankful that during this unusual time, our church has started 21 days of prayer and fasting. We have committed to taking time to pause and pray each day while we are going through a daily devotional, How to Pray by Pete Greig, on the Bible app together. We can take our concerns and worries to Jesus in prayer. He knows what's going on and He is with us through all of it. We can trust in His goodness and love even when life is so uncertain right now.

What are you personally doing right now to strengthen your own faith?

For me, staying connected to my community of friends and family is more important than ever. I have been more intentional by calling and setting up video chats with them. We share with each other openly because each day may bring new waves of emotions of grief, joy, and acceptance. My friends help to redirect me and point to what is true. Plus, when I see my kids playing and feeling at peace in our home, it reminds me of my first ministry, my family. I am so grateful for this time in their lives that I can love and support them through this. If they can adjust, I can too.

Is there a Bible verse or passage you recommend at this time?

In this season, I am standing on James 1:2-6 NLT where it talks about faith and endurance. We have an opportunity to experience real true joy when we build our faith through trying times by trusting in God and his faithful character. We will walk away lacking nothing that truly matters.

James 1:2-6 NLT 2 Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. 3 For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. 4 So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing.

5 If you need wisdom, ask our generous God, and he will give it to you. He will not rebuke you for asking. 6 But when you ask him, be sure that your faith is in God alone. Do not waver, for a person with divided loyalty is as unsettled as a wave of the sea that is blown and tossed by the wind.