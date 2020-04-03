We asked local pastors how their church is handling the coronavirus and their own approach.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Editor’s note: We asked local pastors how their church is handling the coronavirus and their own approach. Meet Steven Davies, the senior pastor at Village Church in Destin.

What is your church doing to accommodate for social distancing?

Village Church is accommodating and encouraging social distancing by offering church service via livestream every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. We are also having our small groups meet via Zoom at varied times throughout the week.

What do you think people can do to maintain their faith during this time of uncertainty?

I think a way for people to maintain their faith during times of uncertainty is to remain in the word of God and in prayer. I recommend reading a Psalms and a Proverbs a day. Spend time talking to God and have a quiet time daily.

What are you personally doing right now to strengthen your own faith?

I am strengthening my own faith during this time by remaining in God’s word and in constant prayer. I am also in communication with other pastors lifting them up in prayer as they lift me up in prayer as we are leaders in a time no one has ever seen before.

Is there a Bible verse or passage you recommend at this time?

A Bible verse we recommend during this time is Joshua 1:9 - "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go."