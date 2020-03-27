Lewis School in Valparaiso has received an ExxonMobil Educational Alliance grant of $500 for the promotion of science, technology, engineering and math. The money goes toward helping an elementary-level drone team.

---

South Walton Academy has postponed its inaugural Color the Coast for Autism 5K and Fun Run fundraiser. Originally planned for April 4 at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. No new date has been determined.

---

Before spring break, the Paxton School Spanish team members attended a competition in which three members presented poems. Cheyanne Eubanks, Trinity Shedd and Neli Santamaria received trophies for their work.

Other team members are sponsor Micah Trinidad, Samuel Cook, Tyler Boldin and Neeko Brustie.

Early in March, the school held its annual Autism Awareness Walk, with profits from the day directly benefiting students on the autism spectrum through Friends For Autism Awareness. Paxton School raised $1,225.

---

In another pre-spring break event, Eglin Elementary School’s kindergarten and first-grade classes enjoyed the production “Pete the Cat” at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center.

Later in the week, the first-graders took the stage with their rendition of “The World of Dr. Seuss,” directed by Eddie Steadman.

In physical education news, coaches June Robbins and Greg Brown saw the students complete the Shamrock Run, with each student receiving a shamrock token for his or her collections.

Not to miss out, the fourth-graders attended the Sinfonia performance at the Emerald Coast Conference Center.

April is Military Child Month, with the EES students looking forward to wearing purple each Friday, pending schedule changes.

---

West DeFuniak Elementary School celebrated Dr. Suess’ birthday and Read Across America in March, when guest readers visited the school and students created Dr. Suess-inspired fun.

---

Pryor Middle School’s advanced band earned a superior rating plaque during the District One Music Performance Assessment. The band also earned, under director Hank Phillips, a superior rating in sight reading.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.