ARIES (March 21-April 19): When the spotlight is on, you are bound to be seen. Since your actions are illuminated, it's a good idea to be more circumspect in public. You might be forced to hide your true feelings toward someone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You tend to use every social contact to your advantage, so true love could take a back seat. This could be a good time to advertise your services and products or to make new connections via social media.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Adjust your sails, because a change of plan can make a great deal of sense. When you and a partner are on the same wavelength about your mutual goals, it's easy to come to an agreement about other things.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Apply a strong set of values to your character. Your reputation is something to maintain and promote, so refine your résumé as well as your outlook. Manage your household like a business concern.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The social commitments on your schedule might be centered on business as well as pleasure. You might end up in the spotlight because of a creative effort, and you can leverage that to make more money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Money doesn't grow on trees, but it still needs nurturing. This could be a good time to take a hard look at your finances and make a few strategic changes that will help your bank balance thrive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Twiddling your thumbs won't get anything done. Confidence in your partner's support and optimism in the future can lead to an upgrade in your financial condition when you make a strategic change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan for an abundant future. Although this is a good day in general for business deals and negotiations, don't be careless about expenses. Save up for a rainy day rather than letting money seep away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust and truth may not be the same thing. Keep up your end of a commitment because you are trusted to do so, even if you may harbor some doubts about whether it serves your own truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be determined to shop until you drop to find the best possible deal. You are all business when it comes to spending money. A frivolous family member may break up the monotony at home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There is no business like show business. Show people you have what it takes to be a shrewd negotiator. You can get better terms if you talk over the details and concentrate on mutual benefits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be forthright about your principles and honor your financial commitments. Don't let doubts create a controversy. A suspicion that takes root could lead to trouble or misunderstandings.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: No one will be able to convince you to do anything that doesn't meet your expectations and high ideals as the next four to five weeks roll by. You might be a bit too contrary for your own good. July is a good time to begin a regular exercise program, while both August and September are excellent months for carefree vacations and romantic getaways. November is a particularly good time to make crucial decisions because your judgment is better than usual. People who have your best interests at heart will offer encouragement and support. Embrace any opportunity that comes your way before the last week of the month, since it could lead to long-term contentment and benefits. Do not begin anything new or launch new projects in December, since doing so might cause you to end up saddled with more obligations than you need.