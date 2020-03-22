Hello from your library! As many of you know, our building is closed to the public to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 through April 15, pending update. Nevertheless, there are plenty of lending platforms and online access tools still available to you, even amidst all the distancing and cabin fever.

All due dates for currently borrowed items were extended to June 1. All holds which may present as available on your account have been extended. We will have them available for pick up for 5 business days after we reopen. Those of you concerned about expiring privileges will be glad to know you’ve been extended till after we reopen. Current checkouts can be returned to the book and media drop outside the library. While you’re out there, check out our free book cart and grab your complimentary 1040 tax forms!

If you haven’t checked out our digital lending services, now’s a great time. Our two main platforms are Libby (Overdrive) and RBDigital. These two services are available in the app store of most smart devices and desktops. Simply have your library card number handy, and you’ll instantly have access to thousands of books, audiobooks, magazines, read-alongs, and more The best part? There are no fines or fees EVER!

In the meantime, there are plenty of things to do online. Visit www.readokaloosa.org to take advantage of services like Universal Class and Transparent Languages. After all, being stuck with the kiddos is a perfect time for everyone to learn a little Spanish or French! In addition, check out our Online Tools tab at www.cityofcrestview.org/184/Online-Tools for numerous useful resources, including free homework aid and tutoring on HelpNow and free resume and career counseling on JobNow and Career Transitions. If you’re using this time to study for a standardized test, don’t forget to look at the Testing and Education Reference Center as well. As always, we’ll be posting plenty of helpful links and some fun videos (story time online, anyone?) on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/crestviewpubliclibraryfl/.

Staying safe and healthy doesn’t mean you have to be bored or the learning has to stop. If you have any questions, call us at 850-682-4432, Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.and 5 p.m.

Emily Knie is the Crestview Public Library’s adult services librarian and interim assistant director.