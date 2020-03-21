The 670 United Methodist churches of the North Alabama Conference have been asked by Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett to suspend in-person worship and gatherings.

A press release from Wallace-Padgett's office stated that trusted health authorities have said the best way to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Alabama is now — early in its progress. It said congregations that long to be together in worship during a time like this, but who instead suspend services to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, are showing sacrificial care for others.

“These are unusual times for us all” Padgett said in a letter to the churches. “Indeed, most of us cannot remember a circumstance when during a time of crisis churches were asked to suspend worship services and meetings.

“However, in the instance of the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts warn us that it is in the best interest of church members, especially those in high-risk categories, the community, the State of Alabama, our nation and world for us to stop assembling for a period of time for worship services and other group gatherings,” she said.

Wallace-Padgett said she and conference leaders would assess the situation week-by-week to determine when it is safe to resume worship services, “using as guidance the wisdom of our local, state and national health authorities.”

She stressed that even though worship services are suspended, members' relationship with Jesus and the church universal continues 24/7.

“Though COVID-19 did not exist when Paul penned Romans 8:38-39 nearly 2,000 years ago, his words apply to today’s circumstances,” Wallace-Padgett said. “'For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.'

“As Christ’s hands and feet,” she said, “we have the opportunity to help others know God’s love every day, including during this time of crisis.”