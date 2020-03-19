ARIES (March 21-April 19): Others are likely to cut you slack today. You might be too busy to say you're sorry if you make mistakes as you rush around today, but your partner and loved ones will be happy to forgive you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You probably believe the saying "if you want something done right, do it yourself," so do what you can. You may be at your best in casual settings, so formal events and strict rules can limit your spontaneity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Intellectual discussions belong in the workplace, not in romantic pillow talk. Satisfaction in your love life will tick upward if you speak from your heart and avoid analyzing someone's every action.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may accept someone's exaggerated tales and earnest excuses. You could more easily resolve a situation by employing unembellished candor. Forgive someone who awkwardly tries to impress you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can afford to give someone your confidence as well as the benefit of the doubt. The ship of your dreams may run just as smoothly if you let someone else take the helm and steer it for a little while.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you are ready, willing and able to help those in need, you can offer more than encouraging words. Dip into your wallet when someone needs a few dollars to get through a rough patch, or donate to a charity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Let the spirit of generosity guide you as you go forward. Be tolerant of differences and others may do the same. This can be a good day to resolve past conflicts and bring misunderstandings out into the open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rather than taking sides, you can remain neutral. You can become a mediator who helps smooth things over when two people are at odds. Improve your love life by being willing to forgive and forget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The passion for luxury and desire for dazzling things can be the carrot that lures you forward and upward. You might receive both praise and admiration for your good sportsmanship and fair play.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your focus on success is in direct proportion to your enthusiasm for a job or money-making activities. You may lose money if someone else handles your funds or business affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Follow your heart instead of your head to make someone sit up and take notice. If you consider your long-term ambitions and happiness, you will make the most advantageous decision about a purchase.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you make an effort to be a team player, it will be easier to foster harmony and understanding. Loved ones may focus on the bits and pieces while you view the whole. Together you might be able to handle anything.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Romance, recreation and relaxation could be at the top of your to-do list as the next two to three weeks fly by. Your head may be in the clouds, so while you might not be well equipped for practical affairs, your imagination is at a peak, making this a great time for vacationing or developing creative ideas. Late July and the first half of August can bring a more ambitious attitude, so work hard and fulfill your responsibilities, but hold off on beginning anything new. Any new project you begin could entail added obligations that can eventually become an unacceptable burden. Your judgment and decision-making faculties are at their best in late September and early October, making it an ideal time to launch key projects or make irrevocable choices since you will have the visionary skills to anticipate the final outcome. Any opportunities or offers that arrive will be quite beneficial in the long run, so don't hesitate to grab the brass ring while you can.