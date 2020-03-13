In February, Walton Middle School hosted its second successful Data and Doughnuts of the year, providing a Title 1 parent training event held in homeroom classes.

About 188 families attended over the course of three days, with everyone enjoying doughnuts with their students before working on attainable goals for success.

Teachers walked parents and students through the K12 Lift reports, which show achievement comparisons and performances and demonstrate student patterns toward success.

In other WMS news, the school’s SeaPerch/STEAM class attended the Model Water Tower Competition in Milton on Feb. 22.

The program incorporates efficiency tests in structure, hydraulics and cost, as well as design integrity for student designs of miniature, scale towers. The event offers a science-oriented contest aimed at introducing middle school students to engineering and the water profession

Preston Alexander, Brett Cone and Libby Morse placed first in design ingenuity and overall structural efficiency. They won $100 each along with $10 Amazon gift cards.

Also in February, the Walton County School District sent representatives to the 2020 Gulf Power Symposium that covered topics about the importance of partnering from without and within, Northwest Florida’s economic forecast and planning for military installations.

District personnel in attendance included Brooke Adam, financial aid officer of Emerald Coast Technical College; Wyndy Crozier, director/principal of ECTC; Michelle Doggett, facilities planner; Jill Smith, director of facilities; and Jeff Infinger, coordinator of facilities and maintenance.

Continuing with February news, Eglin Elementary School second-, third- and fourth-graders participated in an unplugged coding activity with engineers who work on Eglin Air Force Base as part of National Engineering Week.

This activity coincided with the unplugged coding activities that all grade levels have been doing in the science lab. Students created their own codes.

Thank you to Lee Fulton, Kimberly Greene, Carla Willis and their team.

