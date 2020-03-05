ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): It can be hard to achieve something important without certain sacrifices. A project could be fraught with ups and downs, but don't let setbacks discourage you. Consider your choices between the common good and personal gain.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Dreams can and do come true. Making career advances may seem 100 percent desirable, but with new stature can come added responsibilities and headaches. You may be happier staying put for the time being.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay positive in all things. You may lack all the information you need to reach a decision, but the advice of a friend or colleague could lead you in the right direction. Spend time with a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Leverage your energy and momentum. Your to-do list will shrink quickly if you stay busy. Even a short respite might make you lose steam. Your hard work is about to pay dividends.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be dedicated. This may not be the time for talk or half measures. Commit to a course of action and see things through to the end. Others may be apprehensive about your confidence until they see positive results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay upbeat. There may be a brief period today when your confidence wanes and you question whether you are up to the challenge. Push your doubts aside and let determination take over.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Gather a few more details. Don't agree to assist someone's latest idea until you find out exactly what you are getting into. Ask questions in order to get a clear idea of the whole situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): All things in moderation. Devoting too much time to a hobby or passion may cause you to neglect less attractive responsibilities. A loved one will gladly listen if you choose to confide in them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Possible unpleasantries may be lessened with a good outlook. Staying cheerful and optimistic may lift your spirits enough to get over a rough patch. Don't take any criticisms personally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be confident in yourself. A small setback is no reason to throw in the towel regarding a situation that can easily be corrected. There may be a tendency to only look at the downside of things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone is thinking about you. Your partner may be making plans for the evening, or an admirer may be about to make his or her presence known. Leave some free time in the schedule tonight.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Don't exaggerate what may not be so important. While someone may have done you wrong, your reaction could completely blow it out of proportion. Find more constructive things to do with your time.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your impatience with the status quo may spur you to dream about a better life or tweak a project in creative ways as the next two to three weeks pass by. Keep your eyes open in April for an opportunity for advancement that will make your dreams come true. Launch projects with every expectation of success since you will receive the support and help you need. April and May are excellent months to interview for a new job or consider a career change since your charisma is at a peak. If you are single, you might meet someone who is looking for a long-term commitment. Your energy levels remain high all summer, so you will benefit from an exercise program. Late August and September are good times to appear in public, either to make career changes or to meet new people, since your appeal is once again at a high point. Your creative faculties are at their best in October, when a romantic vacation or an imaginative project might suit your need to escape the ordinary.