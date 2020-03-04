ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Take nothing for granted. Just because your relationship is peaceful doesn't mean you shouldn't go out of your way to show you care. Even if someone assures you a job is done, check and make sure.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): The best things in life can be free. You can feel as if you're rich in your own home when you are surrounded by the people you care about the most. Save your cash for essential items only.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stay out of unfamiliar situations. Visiting strange places or mingling among unfamiliar faces may not be a pleasant experience now. You will fare better in circles where you are known and understood.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): We are all part of the whole. A minor crisis should be a time of unity to face a challenge as a group and not try to go it alone. Be a leader and show the value of putting petty squabbles aside.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are at your brightest. Be an ambassador of good cheer in an effort to relieve tensions and create a pleasant environment for those around you. A romantic interlude might be worth your while.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't need instructions for what you already know. You can anticipate what needs to be done, so don't bother waiting for orders. Performing at a high level will gain you recognition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Focus on your goals in life. Avoid needless confrontations, because no matter the result, you could only end up looking bad in the end. Working at a frantic pace may cause you to miss valuable details.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may be your own competition. There might be no need to push yourself with lofty goals and high standards, as you're only vying with yourself. Slow down and take some time to enjoy the simpler things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions can be your adversary. If you lose your temper, you've gained nothing, but if you can stay cool under pressure, you'll hold the advantage. Don't give a minor spat fuel to grow into something worse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Good things can happen even following disappointment. If you look at things with a positive attitude, you may realize that the world isn't so bad. Be patient; you'll get the rewards that you've earned.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes trying too hard may not be best. Taking extra steps to lure romantic prospects may bring you more than you bargained for. Just be yourself and you are likely to find what you seek.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Be worthy of someone's trust. You'll gain nothing by sharing secrets with others, but you'll earn respect and gratitude by keeping privileged info private. A loved one can read you like a book.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be more competitive and defensive than usual as the next two to three weeks unfold, but as the end of the month arrives, your common sense settles into place. Late March and early April is the very best time to set your most important plans into motion because anything that is good for you will progress smoothly, and you most likely will be blocked from doing anything that could cause you trouble. This is a perfect time to ask for advice from professionals or to ask for favors. Your friends and social affairs could distract you from something more important in April. Late May and June is the best time to apply for a new job, make an important commitment or make a necessary change, since whatever you do should reflect well on your reputation. If you are single, you could meet the person of your dreams between June and August, when you are at your most attractive. You could also receive publicity and favorable reviews, so this is an excellent time to make your career move.