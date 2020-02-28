The HeartSounds Foundation has an idea for your extra day this leap year, the Live, Love & Leap benefit concert.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The HeartSounds Foundation has an idea for your extra day this leap year, the Live, Love & Leap benefit concert.

The concert is from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 29 at Enlightened Studios, 142 Miracle Strip Parkway SE. Entry is free, but donations are welcomed.

Allison Morris, an advocate, did a brief email interview to describe the festivities.

What made you decide to host the event?

The Live, Love & Leap Benefit Concert was idealized as one way to earn money for The HeartSounds Foundation, which is a nonprofit that assists the needs of the homeless and less fortunate families of Walton, Okaloosa and Bay counties.

Why is it called Live, Love & Leap?

We chose to title the event Live, Love & Leap not just because Feb. 29 is, of course, Leap Day, but because each day we should Live our best lives; we should Love all because this is our greatest commandment; and we should Leap toward our dreams and goals without second guessing ourselves. This is exactly what we at The HeartSounds Foundation are doing. We want to feed the less fortunate, not only physically but mentally, emotionally and spiritually. We want to one day supply housing, employment and rehabilitation for them also. This event is just the beginning.

What style of music will be performed?

Come join us in songs of praise with many talented Christian hip-hop and contemporary artists. We will also raffle and sell items, such as gift cards, paintings, clothing and tickets for Kingdom over Castles’ next illustrated sermon to raise money for the less fortunate. Leap and pay it forward to a good cause. Hope to see you there.