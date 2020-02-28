Coleuses are much-loved annual plants that sell in large numbers each year at the Etowah County Master Gardeners’ plant sale. The pretty green-, yellow-, pink-, red-, maroon- and/or orange-leafed plants come in an assortment of foliage shapes and sizes.

Growing coleuses is easy, and they add vivid touches of color to any garden.

Because coleuses are tender annuals, they will not survive the cold temperatures that occur in this area. To over-winter these plants, they must be taken out of the ground, potted up and brought inside for protection. Etowah County Master Gardeners always over-winter several types of coleuses, from which new plants are propagated for the upcoming annual plant sale each year.

These plants need nutritious well-drained soil and thrive in a location that receives partial shade. These vividly colored plants grow rapidly. When planting a bed of coleuses, always allow plenty of space between plants for additional growth.

Colorful coleuses are lovely when added to large patio containers filled with an assortment of plants that thrive in partial shade. Etowah County Master Gardeners generally have several beautiful container arrangements made with a variety of plants, some of which may include coleuses.

The beautiful, variegated foliage is the best feature of these colorful plants. Although coleuses do produce flowers during the summer months, many gardeners remove the rather insignificant flowers. By pinching and removing the flowers and a few of the upper leaves, the plant’s foliage will continue to grow and spread throughout the summer months. Coleuses serve as a good border for a collection of plants growing in a raised planting bed, in partial shade. In addition, they make good understudy plants for large perennials that enjoy partial shade.

Mark your calendar: The annual sale is scheduled for April 10-11.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.