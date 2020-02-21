ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let your love light shine. You aren't bashful, so you might make the first move or make a proposal that has been on your mind. Challenging someone's honesty face to face may cause a temporary estrangement.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might be more flirtatious than usual. When the chemistry is exactly right, two people can enjoy working together as well as playing together. Walk the fine line between business contacts and intimate friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): There may be more than one person vying for your undivided attention. If you are single, you could meet someone who is not only physically attractive but also shares your desire for a lasting romantic connection.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An income boost can brighten your day. It could be a check that arrives in the mail, a winning lottery ticket or a raise that brings a smile to your face. Focus on intelligent investments and profitable relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may feel more charming and attractive than usual. Someone who makes a promise most likely intends to keep it, just as you would keep yours. This is a good day to circulate and meet people who will treat you like family.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tolerant attitudes will guarantee that divergent viewpoints don't interfere with your desire for lasting peace and harmony. Pay attention or you may miss an opportunity that could benefit your home and family.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Enjoy the chase until you're caught. Your romantic fantasies could seem unlikely, but sometimes dreams really do come true. Your partner could prove his or her commitment by showering you with affection.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tie the knots that keep two people together. Share your hopes and dreams, and your special someone might agree to help you achieve them. You should find it easier to relax when your romantic questions are settled.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You could feel far too generous and extravagant. Though you might enjoy being out in a crowd, think twice before you volunteer to pick up the bill during happy hour. Your partner may shower you with affection this evening.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's always wise to use best practices for digital security. You can trust to luck just so long before it eventually catches up to you. If you have been careless about your computer, smartphone or online accounts, you could be easy prey for hackers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Promote useful relationships that you wish to become permanent. Put business-related matters into motion while you are aware of their significance and give your full attention to developing strategic alliances.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Develop long-range plans and concentrate on a better future. Build a vision, set intentions and make practical moves toward what you want, and you can bring it into being. You might see a difference once you commit to increasing your bank balance.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You could find yourself in a defensive position during the upcoming two to three weeks, but you should be able to employ street smarts to outwit detractors. Social groups could demand your attention and divert you from pursuing your personal goals in March. April is an excellent time to focus on your material and physical well-being. Visualize being healthy, wealthy and wise, and you'll be guided to choosing the best exercise programs and financial strategies for your unique situation. June may bring more social outings and contact with friends, so plan a fun event. Don't make decisions that could impact your bank account in August, when you may be under the influence of someone who doesn't have your best interests at heart. Enjoy a romantic vacation in September, when your spirits are high. Plan ahead so that you aren't forced to launch initiatives or make major changes in November, when you could make errors in judgment or encounter obstacles.