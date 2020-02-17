ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get what you deserve. It should come as no surprise that someone treats you as if you're special. You can live up to high expectations and do your best to fulfill your promises. Enjoy being the center of attention.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Logic may create a conflict with emotional issues. You won't be able to rationalize some knee-jerk reactions, despite being as objective as possible. Focus on being original and working toward a goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spin a story. Your imagination is on steroids, so you can visualize how to get the results you want. Influence your friends and workmates by saying just what they need to hear when they need to hear it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get with like-minded people. You and a partner might enjoy group outings or meetings as a couple. Aim for lofty goals that address the needs of your family as well as your desire for success in the outer world.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your strategies work better when paired with a sincere desire for excellence. Get together with friends to research new ideas, especially those that revolve around finances, business or commerce.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Review it before you do it. Once you learn a new skill, practice it within the safety of your own mind before you use it in the real world. Utilize your best people skills to win friends and influence the outcome.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Romantic fantasies and fun are at the top of your to-do list. Carefully consider the facts and envision ways that you can achieve your goals methodically rather than simply throwing the dice and hoping for the best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stay in the loop by participating in a group. Partners and friends may enjoy the benefits of fellowship. Remain in the good graces of your loved ones by being willing to go along on upcoming jaunts or excursions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can surf the tides of popular opinion. Make some useful connections and widen your sphere of influence. Someone may encourage you to take a closer look at ways to upgrade your financial status.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you are busy, you aren't able to deal with minor household upsets. If needed, ask a family member for specific help in dealing with emerging issues. Your past generosity could be amply repaid.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might receive attention for a job well done. There is plenty of excitement when you can work with others. Having a happy home and family could be the motivating force behind your dreams and desires.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Rise above the mundane. You are uplifted by inspiring thoughts and can turn a pedestrian task into something that appears glamorous to others. Wait to make a purchase that requires good taste and durability.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: If you don't get enough exercise, you could become unsettled and easily aggravated during the next two to three weeks. You are overly competitive and should find ways to burn off excess energy in constructive ways. Your schedule could fill up with things to do in March, when friends expect you to show up for outings and community events demand your attention. By April, your business sense and understanding of financial maneuvering is at a peak, making it a good time to file taxes, focus on money-making activities and put more effort into career success. Keep your nose to the grindstone in June and early July, when it is essential to be responsible and law-abiding. Don't begin anything of importance, as it might only create more complications. Wait until September to take a vacation or make major decisions, since that is a time when you will have better judgment and more opportunities for advancement.