ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put a major decision on the shelf. Tame an impulse to rush through your work or your judgments. The day will run more smoothly if you attempt to be more business-like and use disarming techniques to sidestep disputes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a rain check. Someone could open your eyes to inspiring concepts or offer you the chance to enjoy a change of scene. You may be too busy to participate in anything today but can agree to something later.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might display a sunny disposition and offer funny propositions, but some people aren't in the mood to play around. Take your job seriously and avoid being flippant. A poor choice of words can trigger an argument.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may try too hard to earn someone's respect. Your partner or friends may be too busy to notice what you do or to care about your feelings. Maintain a low profile and put shopping sprees on the back burner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Going over old ground can be futile. If you want to be a success, you must continue to persevere despite a plethora of obstacles and monotony. Keep plugging away, but avoid making any life-altering decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Add up the debit and credit columns. Use your well-honed attention to detail to investigate any illusive problems. Analyze the numbers and discuss the pros and cons with a trusted confidant without committing to any plan of action.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your imagination could magnify the problem. You can become depressed or disheartened if it seems that others have joined forces to block your moves. Realize that the circumstances aren't as they appear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Having a meltdown won't remove a roadblock. If you are easily aggravated by frequent frustrations, you should attempt to control your temper and exercise patience. Think objectively rather than acting on every enthusiasm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may feel pressured to make a final decision. However, the choice you make might not be in your best interests. There's little harm in waiting for better timing to make a purchase or to file your taxes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You might be too polite or humble to take credit for your work. You are so focused on completing your long list of duties or adhering to the rules that you will have little time to pat yourself on the back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refer it to experts. When a final accounting is imminent, you might be wise to wait until you have more input. Read a good book to gather creative ideas or the inspiration to withstand some temporary disapproval.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Comfortable walking shoes might be a necessity. To get ahead and reach your goals, you may need to pound the pavement at a frantic pace. Someone may be all bark and no bite, but the noise can be irritating.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Friends and social activities might eat up valuable time during the next two to three weeks. Get on the ball and make an effort to focus on something of importance to your happiness. A lack of money, security or status might be brought to your attention, making you more ambitious during March. Once you put a project or plan into motion, you will be hard-pressed to abandon it, since the successful completion of your goals could become an obsession. You may be inspired to try your luck at something new during May and could receive a great deal of attention or publicity. The best time to start new projects or to lay down a new path for the future is July, when you are more farsighted and wiser than usual. Embrace any opportunity that arrives then, as it will bring benefits and improvements. Late August is an excellent time to escape the rat race and spend some time with a romantic partner.