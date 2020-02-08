REVIVAL

Noccalula Church of God, 1209 Noccalula Road, Gadsden: 7 p.m. Feb. 21-23, national evangelist/musician Josh Bowman

MISCELLANEOUS

First Baptist Church, Alabama City, 101 N. 29th St.: 3 p.m. Sunday, Iola K. Lewis Matrons Circle Annual Black History Celebration; special guests, Bishop Eric Smith, the Fresh Anointing Christian Felllowship Congregration, Fulton, Mississippi; the Rev. Dr. John M. Woods, pastor

Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church, 1311 Fourth St. NW, Attalla: 3 p.m. Sunday, “100 Men in Black”; guests, Carlton Philips, the Rev. Anthony Jelks, men of the church, and other male choirs; the Rev. Jeremy Bowman, pastor

First Baptist Church, East Gadsden, 1411 Meadowbrook Avenue, Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, 15th annual Love Program, “Love Is What Love Does”; guest church, Pine Grove MBC, Lincoln, the Rev. J. Stafford Rowser Jr., pastor,

Union No. 3 Baptist Church, 8765 Centre Road, Ball Play: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 13, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary extension courses: “Introduction to New Testament Study: The Early Church” at 6 p.m., “Evangelism” at 8 p.m., for eight weeks, instructor, Dr. Steve Fain.

North Broad Church, 308 N. Broad St., Albertville: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., third Saturday of every month in the fellowship hall behind the church, Veteran’s Meeting for non-threatening discussions on topics that matter to past and present military personnel; facilitated by retired Army Lt. Col. Dr. Gary G. Payne, chaplain; all military, active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans are welcome

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

The deadline is noon Tuesday to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with Worship Guide in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902.