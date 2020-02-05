ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone may inspire you to upgrade your possessions. You might be enticed by an appreciation of the opulent and sensual. You may want something more glamorous, such as a leather-bound notebook cover or name-brand shoes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be persuaded to give in to your passions. Although you can be objective with friends and unbiased about business, your emotions could be a major factor when you are dealing with loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your judgment is better than usual, so you can overcome a fleeting sense of inadequacy. Some people may not see you as you are but instead visualize you as having more glamorous and highly skilled characteristics.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Ignore pointed inquiries. You may feel someone is being too nosy or inquisitive. A dark mood that fosters suspicions dissipates quickly during the day. You will find it easier to relax with a partner tonight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Start good habits. During the next day or two, whatever you begin will tend to last. Since you have insights about your health and understanding of your job, this could be a very good time to put things on a better path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might get more accomplished by working from home. Don't tell your friends that you are there, however, as they may demand your attention. Your judgment is better than usual when you focus on creative ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): People see what they want to see. Your actions and appearance are open to different interpretations, depending upon whom you meet. This is one of those days when you can please most of the people most of the time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look beyond the surface. When you become aware of someone's feelings, you can sympathize, empathize or even try a relationship on for size. Your affectionate nature may need to have plenty of outlets for expression.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A member of your family can throw you a lifeline at a critical juncture. A resourceful idea or the help you need is available at your home base. This is a good time to discuss key issues with loved ones and partners.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There may be a reminder of a problem from the past. However, you can use knowledge you have recently gained to put it to rest. This is a good day to ask for advice but not a good day to make investments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on continuity rather than conflict. Resist the urge to allow frustration with endless disruptions color your responses. You will find that your mate or partner can provide an anchor and be a soothing influence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone might look up to you as a role model. Promote a wholesome family-oriented atmosphere at work as well as in your home. Shared feelings on certain topics may become an important part of your partnership equation.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Interactions between you and your friends at social activities may be of key importance as the next three to four weeks pass by. However, by early March you may become more determined to make your mark, and your focus could turn to financial matters and business affairs. You may be adept at finishing your taxes in record time and find extra deductions by being alert to the latest tax changes. Late April and early May will bring more interactions with friends, as well as new goals, enabling you to develop a more tolerant and open-minded viewpoint. Late July and early August is a highly romantic and inspiring period, so plan to spend quality time with a loved one, perhaps by taking a vacation or escaping for a weekend getaway. October is a good time to join a gym or begin an exercise plan to get in shape.