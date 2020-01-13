ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a bucket handy. You may need to throw some cold water on hot tempers. Anything you begin now could entail endless effort and numerous frustrations. Wait for better timing to initiate a new project or plan.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to rules and regulations. People are likely to enforce policies that are in place, so you can't sweet talk your way into having a late fee reduced. Suppress a temptation to play one person against another.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Some people won't play by the rules no matter how many times you discuss them. Good communication is important, but using good listening skills will do more to help you sort out conflicts and tense situations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Controversies could cause some discomfort. Partners may push and prod because they are intent on getting something of importance accomplished as quickly as possible. Compromise instead of being stubborn and you might make life easier.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A workplace incident may give someone an opening to bring up sore subjects or rehash past complaints. You may become passionate about overcoming a health problem or work harder than usual to maintain high standards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Overcome the tendency to look at negative data with a skeptical eye. It's time to accept your limitations and to face the facts, as hard as it may be. Remain alert for private information that can put you in the driver's seat

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Skipping lunch so that you can meet a deadline is in the best interests of all concerned. You won't mind making a few sacrifices so that other people on your team or in your home will have fewer obligations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): When ambition and achievement is on your mind, the only thing to fear is fear itself. Don't be shy about doing research. This is a good time to analyze data or use spreadsheets to put information into an orderly format.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Exercise forethought now to save sleepless nights and needless worry later. Change the light bulb so you won't have to arrive home in the dark. Sticking to the budget may mean denying yourself a treat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Those who analyze data fairly and accurately will prevail. It may be tempting to alter the facts to fit the audience, but in the end only the truth will be recognized. Work hard, be thorough and don't cut corners.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Every penny counts, so count your pennies. Follow your intuitions when it comes to choosing the best small thing to purchase and you will have extra pennies to spend when it is time to buy the big-ticket items.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Gather information to achieve a better understanding of people and situations. Slowly investigate new ideas. Although this isn't a good time to initiate a new study or plan, it's a good time to be a neutral observer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may need to shift gears as the next four to six weeks unfold. Right now you may have your focus set on business success and status, but you will gradually become more interested in altruistic ideals and friendly get-togethers. You may feel at ease in group settings as late February arrives and you have ample opportunities to expand your circle of contacts. Start important projects or leap into action with well-thought-out business or financial initiatives in March, when accentuated farsightedness is present. During March, people who have your best interests at heart will grow closer, so it is easy to obtain sound advice and guidance. Avoid becoming involved in schemes and dreams that could cost you money or emotional disappointments in late May. Wait until June, when your shrewdness is highlighted, to make financial decisions or engage in important negotiations.