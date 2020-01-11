ARIES (March 21-April 19): Harnessing your energy can make the tough jobs seem easy. Persistence is something that should keep you from floundering when you are faced with difficult situations. Try to be especially patient with exasperating people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's the weekend, so rather than worrying about whether you've met your goals or achieved your ambitions, you may have time to be more attentive toward loved ones. Don't let minor misunderstandings disturb the harmony.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might not see the forest for the trees. If you haven't paid enough attention to your domestic chores or business, you might find that a partner will begin to resent carrying substantially more than his or her share of the load.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't envy those who seem to have a fabulous life, because a bed of roses might have too many thorns to be comfortable. If you think someone is grouchy, consider the possibility that it's simply a mirror of your own attitudes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Everybody deserves a break. You might find it difficult to leave your work at the office or classwork at school. Steer clear of subjects that trigger ambitions or remind you of frustrating situations and setbacks.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It may be tempting to retaliate when things don't go your way. Attend to domestic duties to make productive use of your spare time. Put shopping plans on hold until there is a better time to spend your money.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Let it go. Rather than getting wrapped up in minute and petty details, try to be more philosophical. A casual meeting could spark jealousy or create animosity, so it's wise to remain conscientious about propriety.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't cry over spilled milk. Avoid dwelling on past mistakes and forgive others who cross the line. If you give in to jealousy or envy, a valuable relationship could suffer. Bite back words that smack of recrimination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Suspend forward motion. There is no reason to pedal when the bicycle is already going full speed downhill. Don't pursue the purchase of more possessions, but do take pride in caring for what you already own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be torn two ways emotionally. One part of you finds it difficult to be held back by the need to honor obligations or duties. Another part of you yearns to dominate a situation and to control every outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rise above discontent and gloominess. You may temporarily feel unappreciated and undervalued. Don't let a series of minor frustrations or a temporary misunderstanding drive a wedge between you and a partner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Hold off on making important decisions or changes. Your expectations might be too high, so you could experience greater disappointment when you run into obstacles. This may be a poor time to make any major expenditures.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next two to three weeks, you may be tempted to throw money away. Rather than wasting resources, you could participate in community activities or group social gatherings where you can extend your network of contacts and form friendships. Wait until the beginning of March, when your feet are firmly planted on the ground, to make major decisions or to launch important plans. Embrace any opportunity or offer that appears then, as it will be beneficial, although you may not appreciate its value at the time. June can be a good time to make business decisions or to reassess your financial situation, but it can also be a good time for a carefree vacation. July is a time when you will be wiser and more far-seeing than usual, so make the best use of your time by making plans and putting your best ideas into motion. Those who are good for you will grow closer, so use that as a measuring stick to gauge the benefits of a new person, situation or offer.