As far as gardening goes, January is a gloomy time of year. When we began developing our landscape, we planted a number of evergreen shrubs; compact hollies, gardenias, magnolia trees, cedar trees and camellias. When every other plant has shed its leaves, these plants are still visible and attractive, continuing to form the framework of our landscape.

Before spring arrives, we have a great deal to accomplish. Oscar underwent two surgeries recently, and has had to recuperate. On top of that, the weather has been extremely cold at times, so we are behind in our winter landscape upkeep. A great number of dead flowers and foliage needs to be removed. We managed to get through the holidays with a not-so-exemplary landscape, and we will continue to survive until the weather warms a bit.

Very soon, the Etowah County Master Gardeners Association will begin preparing for its annual greenhouse sale, which is always held in April. Most years at the association’s sale, the Brazilian Plume (Justicia carnea) is one of the plants offered. Most likely, we will have the plant at our sale again this year.

The flower is a shade-loving plant that is a perennial in tropical areas. In this area, the Brazilian Plume dies back to its root system, to return the following year, especially if the root system is protected by a heavy layer of mulch. The plant develops large, dark green leaves and large, brightly colored flowers that begin to bloom in the spring and continue blooming until fall.

The Brazilian Plume grows best in rich, moist, well-drained soil, in a site that receives full to partial shade. Apply a slow release fertilizer in early spring, a second time in the summer and a third time in the fall. During the winter months, these plants may be grown in containers as house plants.

There are other common names for the Brazilian Plume, such as flamingo plant, paradise plant and king’s crown. The beautiful little plant is a member of the Acanthus family. I understand there are Brazilian Plumes that produce red or yellow flowers, but the plants we have offered previously at ECMGA sales have been exotic looking pink flowers produced on thick spikes. Once the plant begins to bloom, just deadhead all of the spent flowers and the plant will produce new growth and more blooms.

Just thinking about spring flowers makes me smile. Therefore, I will enjoy the artificial heat of our furnace and gas logs, and continue to dream about spring and all the loveliness and warmth that accompanies the wonderful season until March 20 arrives.

