Here’s a reminder for parents: Middle and high schools hold exams this week, and you help your students succeed.

Be sure they get plenty of rest. A healthy diet and plenty of water keep them going through the tests.

---

In Santa Rosa County’s school district, the middle and high schools release early Dec. 17 and 18, while all Santa Rosa District schools will release early Dec. 19.

The Okaloosa District schools release early Dec. 19

Check your school’s calendar for specific release times.

---

With students, faculty and staff encouraged wearing red or green on Dec. 19, the Eglin Elementary School Christmas Sing-Along takes place at 9 a.m., no evening performance. The second-graders perform holiday favorites, and parents may attend.

EES music teacher Eddie Steadman directs.

In November, the Florida Bandmasters inducted Steadman into its hall of fame, making him the fifth music educator from Okaloosa County to receive the honor. Before Eglin Elementary School, Steadman served as band director at Lewis Middle School, now Lewis School, and at Ruckel Middle School.

---

Plew Elementary School in Niceville will hold its Jingle Jog Fun Run on Dec. 19 during physical education time. Parents and guardians may attend the run.

---

Today, Fort Walton Beach’s St. Mary School receives five drones from the Hsu Foundation, along with a $20,000 donation for the school’s STEM program.

---

Walton County schools will host a variety of holiday-themed performances.

Tonight: Walton Middle School band, 6 p.m., school cafeteria; Emerald Coast Middle School band, 6:30 p.m., South Walton High School auditorium.

Dec. 17: Walton High School concert choir, DeFuniak Springs Kiwanis luncheon, 11:45 a. m.; Walton Middle School chorus, Chautauqua Rehabilitation Center, 4 p.m., and again at 6 p.m. at the school; South Walton High School band, 6:30 p.m., school auditorium.

Dec. 18: Mossy Head School-Wide Music Spectacular, 8:45 a.m., school cafetorium. Dune Lakes winter concert, 6 p.m., Dune Lakes Elementary School.

